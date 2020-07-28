BERRYVILLE — Only one person so far has been certified as an official candidate in Clarke County’s special election on Nov. 3.
Matthew Bass, who was appointed by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to fill its Berryville District seat in May, has filed his candidacy paperwork with the county elections office. General Registrar and Elections Director Barbara Bosserman said all of Bass’ required documents were in order, and he now is certified.
The clerk of circuit court’s seat also is up for grabs, but nobody has submitted the paperwork to run for it yet, Bosserman said.
Aug. 14 is the last day to file for either seat.
Bass was appointed as a temporary supervisor after his elected predecessor, Mary Daniel, resigned when the General Assembly made her a General District Court judge for the 26th Judicial District.
A Berryville native and resident, Bass is a lawyer with Burnett & Williams, P.C., in Leesburg.
Bass, 36, said he so far has enjoyed being a supervisor, although “it’s a challenging time to be in a leadership role” due to economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In adopting a $43.9 million budget for the fiscal year that began July 1, the supervisors set aside $952,395 in contingency expenses, not knowing how the coronavirus ultimately will impact county finances. For example, job losses and other effects of the pandemic may cause some people not to be able to pay their taxes on time.
“People are facing day-to-day uncertainties,” Bass said. “It’s a very tense time for folks.”
“It makes me thankful to be from a small, close-knit community” like Berryville/Clarke County, where people are concerned about each other’s well-being, he added.
Bass said if he is elected, he wants to preserve the community’s closeness and charm because “folks have worked long and hard to make Clarke County what it is.”
Also, “I want to see the Clarke County schools be put in the best possible position to succeed,” he said.
The clerk’s vacancy came about after former Clarke County Circuit Court Clerk Helen Butts retired effective April 1. She had worked in the clerk’s office for 57 years and served as clerk since October 1996.
Butts’ deputy, April Wilkerson, was appointed by the court to temporarily succeed her. Wilkerson said she is “100% running” for the office in the special election.
However, she hasn’t yet filed her paperwork. She said she is waiting to see whether the county’s Republican Committee nominates her for clerk.
Tradition has been that the Republican and Democratic committees nominate someone for the office.
“But with COVID,” Wilkerson said, “the Republican Committee hasn’t had a meeting since March.” She doesn’t know if the committee plans to nominate someone this year.
Representatives of both party committees didn’t respond for phone calls for comment on Monday.
“I’ll give them to Aug. 1,” Wilkerson said, laughing. “Then I’m going to beat feet” and gather at least 125 registered voters’ signatures required to run for office.
