WINCHESTER — You know what your senses need? A little late summer vacation. Let your taste buds take a trip to Greece this weekend and bring your ears, nose and eyes along for the ride.
Food and fun will flow from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday at the Winchester Greek Festival 2023 at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St.
The longtime event features a food menu that rivals specialty Greek restaurants. Greek music you can dance to will be played by a deejay. And there will be Greek wine and beer to pair and share. If you have an itch to take a little something home, vendors will be selling jewelry and other artisanal products. Children can enjoy games and a bounce house.
Admission to the festival is free, and there is ample parking around the church. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
The festival, which occurs on the church’s “feast day,” is the congregation's biggest annual fundraiser. This year, about 5,000 people are expected to attend from the region.
Festival goers can enjoy a space in the shade of a giant tent that boasts tables and chairs for up to 500 people at a time.
But, let’s get back to the food. Baking Chairwoman Sophia Orfanides says 50 to 75 volunteers have been prepping for the festival. Baking began at the beginning of the summer. The Winchester Greek Festival is a big deal for the church and the community. “People come out no matter what. Last year it rained at the start and people still came out and stood in line. It didn’t deter them,” she says. “The weather did clear up for the rest of the weekend,” she notes, “It was great!”
Gyros (pronounced YEE-rows) tend to be one of the most popular foods on the expansive menu. The fresh pitas stuffed with roasted, sliced lamb-beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with tzatziki sauce are always a hit. People get them to eat at the festival and to take home.
There are numerous appetizers that are the perfect gateway to full-on Greek meal — from perfectly baked Spanakopita (blended and herbed spinach and feta cheese wrapped in filo) and Tiropita (Greek cheeses wrapped in filo) to stuffed grape leaves, Manestra (seasoned orzo in a tomato sauce) and salads.
Orfinades is excited to note that there is a new item making its debut on the appetizer menu. Tyrokafteri (spicy feta dip) will be served with pita chips. It’s described as spicy, tangy, creamy and bold.
For those looking for a hearty meal, five different entrees and five grill specialties will be available. A variety of salads and vegetable will also be available as sides or meals.
Meat eaters can choose from lamb, beef, pork or chicken cooked and served in a variety of ways. Arni Psito (boneless leg of lamb) will be featured both festival days, as will Pork Souvlaki (grilled marinated pork that’s served as a sandwich), Cyprus Pork Souvla (an entrée), Santorini Chicken (half a grilled chicken that’s seasoned with lemon, garlic and herbs), Moussaka (a layered eggplant dish that features vegetables, meat sauce and béchamel sauce) and Athenian Pastitsio (the Greek version of lasagna).
Whole lamb will be available on Sunday. It is seasoned, roasted over charcoal, sliced and sold by the pound.
To top off a meal, or perhaps to lure you to the festival, Orfinades is pleased to announce that Baklava ice cream will be offered for the first time this year. Baklava lovers can also buy pieces singly or by the half dozen or kick things up a notch with Flogeres (rolled Baklava drizzled with chocolate).
Greek cookies, Loukoumades (Greek doughnuts) and other specialty pastries will be flying off the tables until they run out, according to Orfinades. She’s been volunteering at the event for about 20 years and has headed up baking for the past five years and says the treats usually sell out by Sunday night.
The festival has a long history in Winchester. It began shortly after the church was built in 1964, according to Orfinades. Asked why she thinks it has not only persisted, but has grown dramatically since its inception, Orfinades says she thinks people come for the experience. “I think it’s the food. Everything is fresh and homemade. And they like to listen to Greek music. And, it’s just the atmosphere.”
If you can’t make this weekend’s festival or you go and want more, stay tuned. Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church also has special Greek Takeout & Bake Sales for Christmas and Easter. Check out the church’s website, dormition.va.goarch.org/fundraisers, or Facebook page for more information.
