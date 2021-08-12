WINCHESTER — After taking last year off, the Greek Festival is returning to Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at 1700 Amherst St. this weekend.
Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, folks will be able to enjoy Greek food and dancing while browsing vendor items until 9 p.m. A Greek dance group will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday. Festivities continue from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
There is no admission fee to attend the festival, which will take place rain or shine.
“Everybody is really excited. We’re getting really positive feedback on Facebook from the community; they’re really excited about coming back and joining us,” Sophia Orfanides, baking chairwoman at the church, said on Wednesday in the midst of preparing Greek pastries for the festival. “We’re going to have live music, dancing, people eating — everyone’s really excited.”
Church members said they believe the festival has been held the past 55 years, with the exception of last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resuming work on the festival has created a healthy buzz, Orfanides said.
“It means a lot that we’re able to continue exposing our Greek culture to everybody,” she said. “It means a lot to us to continue that tradition.”
Those preparing for the festival began baking pastry items in June. Those items are then frozen before more are made in August and frozen. The last batches are made on Friday just before the festival begins.
And the festival is a family affair, with at least 10 families in the church continuing to participate year after year.
Two of Orfanides’s daughters were helping Wednesday at the church. They both became involved with festival preparations when they were in elementary school.
Orfanides’s husband runs the barbecue pit, cooking the meat, and her son has helped him since he was in elementary school, too.
And speaking of food, this year’s menu will feature both traditional and new items.
“We’re trying some new recipes this year. We’re excited for the community to try out some new stuff,” Orfanides said. “But we do have our traditional items still on the menu.”
Appetizers and salads include spanakopita, tiropita, Greek salad, Greek-style green beans, manestra, dolmades and feta and kalamata olives.
Entree platters include ami psito (roast leg of lamb), Cyprus pork souvla, Athenian pastitsio a la carte, Thanasis’ moussaka a la carte and Santorini chicken a la carte.
Greek pasties include an assorted bakery sampler, baklava, flogeres, gianniotiko, karithopita, kourambiethes, portokalopita, koulourakia, Greek butter cookies, Daktyla (ladies’ fingers) and loukoumades.
A gyro stand will include a gyro sandwich, a pork souvlaki sandwich and a side of tzatziki.
Greek beer and wine will also be served.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at Winchester Greek Festival 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.