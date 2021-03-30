WINCHESTER — Unlike some localities, the Frederick County government has kept its offices open to the public throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than a year after the pandemic began, county officials reflect on how it felt when the pandemic first impacted the region and how they have managed to keep the government operating during such a difficult time.
"I don’t think anyone could have thought we’d still be dealing with it a year later," County Administrator Kris Tierney said recently. "I think we always had in our mind that we owed it to the community to stay open. So additionally it was, 'Well, how can we do that and still take some precaution?'”
Early on in the pandemic, the county installed glass screens to protect employees working at desks and counters. The county also strongly urged — but did not require — that employees and visitors in county buildings wear masks or face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Tierney said most entrances to the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were closed so that visitors would come inside through a single entrance. A scanner also was installed to take the temperatures of visitors to ensure they didn’t have a fever. Staff were encouraged to telework when possible.
Closing county government offices to the public was never seriously considered, Tierney said, nor was it the desire of the county's Board of Supervisors. Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs said staying open was “a team effort” and that daily tasks were more time-consuming due to the need to constantly clean and sanitize work spaces.
The county has 740 full-time employees, with 496 of those in public safety (public safety communications, fire and rescue, sheriff's office and the regional jail). Last year at this time the county had 79 part-time workers. This year is has 101, which is expected to increase with season summer hiring.
“We just about killed our IT (information technology) department trying to keep our board meetings accessible to the public and open to the public,” Tibbs said. “They went above and beyond trying to find innovative technology and innovative means to allow citizens to address the board and trying to keep within the ever-changing guidelines from the governor.”
One of the early pandemic challenges the county faced in 2020 was holding a public hearing on the proposed budget while adhering to COVID-19 precautions. For the March 25, 2020, public hearing, the county subdivided the board room so that there would be no more than 10 people in a room at a time, Tibbs recalled. Rooms in other areas of the county government building were used to hold visitors who wanted to watch the meeting. The county also allowed people to submit comments online.
“Technology made it a lot more doable today than it would be a decade ago,” Tierney said.
Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said the county began livestreaming its meetings at the end of 2019 and that online streaming “sure came in handy last year.”
That way, people could watch county meetings from home without needing to attend.
“The goal was to keep the number of germs out of the building,” Vacchio said.
Department of Social Services
Frederick County Department of Social Services Director Tamara Green said when COVID first hit, her department’s management team had to scramble to develop a telework policy and acquire equipment for staff who did not have laptops in order for them to be able to work from home. The department also had to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE), because social workers and those involved with child protective services, adult protective services and foster care still needed to do home visits.
"I personally think it was a lot of courage to do that," Green said. "Because there were a lot of things circulating about the virus and how people contract it and whatever and we were still saying, ‘You still have to do your job.’ I think it took a lot of courage and a lot of poise to continue to operate under those circumstances.”
Green said trying to adapt to working during COVID was like juggling 10 balls at once. She described the situation as “overwhelming” and said the state didn't provide a clear plan on how social services should operate.
Throughout the pandemic, the department has received fewer calls or referrals for service, because fewer people were seeing children and adults to report an issue. For instance, schools were closed for in-person instruction from late March to the end of the school year.
So Green's department collaborated with the county school division and trained school staff to recognize abuse and neglect in a virtual environment. Foster parents also were given virtual training with tips on how to deal with kids during such as stressful time, because in many instances the pandemic stopped in-person visitations with birth parents.
Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue
William Orndoff Jr., Frederick County's treasurer, said his office has remained open as it an “essential service” and needs to be available to the public to pay taxes, issue business licenses and complete the county budget process. Orndoff said the biggest challenge his office has faced during the pandemic has been combating misinformation about county government buildings being closed and tax due dates being extended (they were not). He said the Treasurer’s Office “stayed on course” with deadlines.
Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher said his office enhanced its setup to deal with the pandemic. The flooring was marked for six-feet of social distancing, and tables served as temporary barriers to keep people socially distanced. The office worked with a local company to have plexiglass or acrylic barriers for work areas installed for all staff who were not in a separate office. There also were new counters with acrylic barriers added in the real estate area for walk-in customers. A door-size window at the Commissioner of the Revenue’s inner office entrance was converted into a taxpayer walk-up area, complete with a doorbell, and an area for taxpayers to complete/sign documents.
Thatcher said his office began to allow teleworking, which was especially beneficial for staff with underlying medical conditions and those with children who were doing part or all of their schoolwork from home.
Customers were encouraged to use online programs rather than visit the office. According to Thatcher, the Commissioner of the Revenue currently has approximately 60 forms and 31 online programs, with land-use applications being the newest online program.
He said 85% of business taxpayers who filed their renewal by the March 1 deadline did so online.
Last year was Thatcher’s first year as Commissioner of the Revenue. He compared adapting to his new job while also dealing with the pandemic's challenges as a “baptism by fire” and said he could not have done his job without the support of his staff.
Parks and Recreation
For the Parks and Recreation Department, last year was exceptionally challenging, as a sizable portion of the department’s activities revolve around sports and community events — both of which did not comply with recommended social distancing guidelines. The department had to cancel or drastically alter various events and programs throughout most of 2020.
To avoid layoffs, full-time parks staff were given tasks that would have normally been done by seasonal or part-time workers, such as mowing, weed whacking, and county parks maintenance. Some staff members were relocated to help out with other county departments, such as the Voter Registrar’s Office.
“Some of those full-time recreation staff got a real eye-opener of what it’s like to work full time in the parks with waterlines and putting in new fencing and stuff like that,” Vacchio said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Robertson said with gyms being closed in the early months of the pandemic, there was a sudden spike in park attendance.
“The parks became a place people wanted to be,” Robertson said. “It was that one place you could go where you were outside, you somewhat felt safe. I think we really saw an upswing and an uptick in park visitation. Folks were out on trails.”
Parks staff had to get creative to come up with virtual activities that county residents could do to stay active if they were quarantining. There were virtual races, games and dance tutorials.
Robertson said the pandemic was hard on staff whose jobs normally involve a lot of in-person interaction. Robertson said staff did “a phenomenal job” of keeping up with the governor's constantly changing executive orders. He recalled how COVID-restrictions became more stringent shortly before the Thanksgiving 5K and how staff responded by splitting the event over two separate days.
He said there were sporadic COVID outbreaks among parks staff, but “we were never overwhelmed.”
Public Works
As part of the pandemic, Frederick County Public Works Director Joe Wilder said his department has experienced an increase in the amount of trash being brought to the Regional Landfill. With people at home more, they are filling up their trashcans faster and tackling home improvement projects such as cleaning out drawers and closets.
“We had some rocky days in the beginning at the landfill,” Vacchio said. “The amount of trash, particularly yard waste, was just overwhelming. And we did have to kind of ask the public to hold off for a little while, let us make the adjustments to be able to take it. We didn't tell them not to come. But you know, just hold off on these huge loads. We've got to make adjustments out there.”
While citizen waste increased, trash from businesses dropped 5-10% because of shutdowns and other pandemic-related factors.
“We work really hard to make sure refuse collection in the landfill could operate,” Wilder said.
The department also started requiring appointments to apply for permits. Previously, people could show up whenever they wanted, often resulting in lines. Wilder said requiring appointments will likely continue after the pandemic. The department also limited access and visitors to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, with appointments required.
Permanent changes
With the end of the pandemic hopefully in sight as more COVID-19 vaccines becomes available, county officials say some changes made during the pandemic may become permanent. These include having only one entrance to the County Administration Building, increased teleworking among staff, more county departments requiring people to schedule appointments for visits, and online meetings being more commonplace.
Tierney said it has been a source of pride that the county persevered through the pandemic.
“On the whole, the workforce really pitched in and was very cooperative and adaptable,” Tierney said.
