Open for Lunch

Violino Restorante Italiano busser Gillian McClain of Mount Jackson raises the umbrellas for al fresco lunch diners at the front of the restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester Tuesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

