I began my adventure June 10, 1970, and it has been one hell of a ride.
I got to tell you, it scares me a little bit to be sitting here over 18,000-plus days later.
That day, I got out of jail in Fairfax County, I was humiliated... A total and complete failure. I couldn’t even attempt suicide right; I was a coward. There was no where for me to go but up.
I fought to get that first day clean and then the second. I was emotionally destroyed, feeling like I had been kicked in the head by a horse.
But as I sat in my first 12 Step meeting I caught a glimpse of hope, a spark of light in my darkness. Maybe, just maybe, there is a better way to live than drugs and alcohol. The people in the church room seemed to be happy, really happy, laughing from their gut. I could tell they were excited to be alive, and I wanted some of that. In that moment came a glimmer of hope. Maybe there is another way? I’ll go back again and see.
The next night was the same thing. These people were just as crazy as me and they were enjoying life. I’ll go again ...
Due to emotional, physical, and sexual abuse in my childhood, I was not able to learn like others. I was too scared. I did not get a high school diploma. I was way behind the curve, but I could show up and try at life with the help of my new friends, now that I was sober.
I consider myself an amazing success, and I owe it to the 12 Step fellowships and all the wonderful friends and recovery in the Winchester area, including Kevin Adams RIP. Thank you all. Thank you. Thank you.
My gift to recovery has been my commitment to “finding Saturday night.” Finding your passion.
I now have a recovery center in White Post, Virginia. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to stand on the shoulders of giants and build a recovery system second to none. One that reflects all the lessons those crusty old-timers taught me.
Service has been my ultimate salvation. Helping others find what I found. A joyous way to live, one day at a time, with a lot of help from my friends.
