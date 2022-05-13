Thank you to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors — and Supervisor Doug McCarthy as our point person — for voting 7-0 to work with the 2 For 2 Foundation to bring water and ice facilities to our area.
For a year the foundation has been researching and interviewing the community for top projects they would like to see done. As a result, the foundation created a precise mission to develop and maintain swim and ice-skating facilities to provide athletic, educational and recreational centers to the community.
This facility is not just another pool or sheet of ice. It will be a regional model and a public-private partnership to prevent passing on debt to our children.
We are elated that the government will work with us to make this project be a net-zero cost to the government and will leave assets and an endowment for the future.
The proposed facility will have a “cradle to grave” concept, providing options spanning from “mommy and me” classes to wheelchair skating. And we want to explore sports tourism, so money will stay here and money will come here. The facility will provide positive governmental impacts in economic development, health and wellness, and positive financial flow.
The research done over the past year shows this model will help solve and bring equity to the high school sports facilities; provide another financial source other than just raising taxes; will not create debt; creates opportunity for physical and mental wellness for all; and teaches a generation that there are alternatives to government dependency for providing for the community.
It is a win-win-win-win-win for Frederick, Clarke, Winchester, Shenandoah, and Warren. It’s about a regional model bringing communities together so this project will be done now and not decades from now.
We want to create with our government engaged, healthy children who grow to be an engaged, healthy workforce that will contribute to their community and engage in healthy ways.
Thank you supervisors Doug McCarthy, Blaine Dunn, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Robert Wells, Shawn Graber, Josh Ludwig and Chair Charles Dehaven.
Lynda Tyler is a resident of Stephenson and the 2 for 2 Foundation's chair.
