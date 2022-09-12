Have you ever been asked to be in a world record? Well, you are now. The 2 For 2 Foundation’s world record challenge sign up is underway.
We are not going to break one world record, but two at the same time on the same day in the same location — which might not have ever been done before.
The Friends of 2 For 2 are reaching out to the entire community, from Boy and Girl Scouts, churches, civic groups, fire and rescue to small businesses and corporations and to the schools, both private and public, and homeschooled.
Just like the ice bucket challenge or fundraising for a cancer run or any cause, this challenge is one you don’t want to miss because it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and you get to be supported by your sponsors cheering you on.
On October 29, 2022, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a family fun day event that will include a trunk or treat, food, music, and two world records being broken.
Our local recruiting offices and military branches have been asked to volunteer and help deploy the world records along with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Our local, state and federal dignitaries have been invited to join in with the community coming together to show their support for getting water and ice facilities built in our area and to meet the challenge of breaking two world records. Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh as a representative from Access Independence was the first to sign up.
Information for the Frederick Public Schools students and staff will be issued through Peach Jar with sign-up participation details.
Discussions for involving Clark, Warren and Shenandoah counties in the city of Winchester have begun to get their involvement and help this generation show volunteerism is good for the community.
We are presently taking donations and sponsorships, so don’t miss this opportunity to show your community can come together for a challenge of a lifetime. We are selling chance tickets for two extraordinary experiences. The first is the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in the human ice cream cone. The second is the once-ever ticket to fly over the world records and view them from above.
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis club is sponsoring the high school Key Club students and we have several individuals who are sponsoring a student in their neighborhood or selected from their local school. We have reached out to Westminster Canterbury, and we have many retired individuals who will be in the ice cream cone.
More information will be out soon.
For more information, contact 2 For 2 spokesperson Lynda Tyler. She is a past Olympic swimmer and Frederick County Board of Supervisors member and chair of the foundation.
Diana Hackney is a resident of Frederick County.
