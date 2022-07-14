Whether you are a parent, grandparent or a single adult taxpayer, 2 For 2 is for you, your kids, grandkids and their kids’ kids.
The 2 For 2 Foundation is working to provide a solution addressing our community's lack of year-round recreational, wellness and sport facilities. Our goal is to build two pools and two ice rinks for year-round enjoyment. Structured with the 2 For 2’s public/private model, this project will have a positive economic impact by keeping dollars here and creating new sports tourism revenue for the area. It will also save our residents who travel over an hour to find water and ice facilities for year-round recreation/sports and family fun.
The 2 For 2 Foundation is a nonprofit founded to solve this long-lasting issue of substandard or nonexistent facilities for the residents of our area. Our local governments understandably have not raised taxes to build water and ice facilities, to avoid new debt for future generations. Therefore, these projects languish for decades on Capital Improvement Plans despite being identified by Parks and Recreation Commissions, desired by the residents, needed to support our high school athletes, and teach life skills.
This fall our communities will come together in a kick-off fundraiser to break two Guinness World Records on the same day! We will build the world’s largest ice cream sandwich weighing in at over 3,000 pounds to represent ice rinks and the world’s largest human ice cream cone using 1,500 swimmers to form an ice cream cone shape. The goal of these world records was selected as symbols of two world records for two facilities! It will demonstrate how something hard or difficult can be achieved by a community and succeed where it has not been possible in the past.
Have you ever set a world record? Through the volunteerism of your time, talent or treasures, our community can do this! Become involved and be able to say, “I made this happen with my community!"
Let’s show the future generations that we can creatively solve a problem that will not increase our taxes or create future debt. Let’s show that communities can do this and stop waiting for these needed facilities.
As we say, this is “not just another pool or sheet of ice.” This project will provide fun, recreation, adult and children competitive teams and leagues. It will also host high school and AAU competitive swim and all skate sports. That will be coupled with the emphasis of inclusion for those who are hearing/sight/physically/mentally impaired and provide swim literacy for our community.
Instead of paying higher taxes or wishing for these facilities, go online to www.2for2foundation.org or facebook/2for2foundation.com to learn more about volunteering, donate online or sign up to be in one of the world records.
Let’s make this happen by coming together as a community and smash two world records to finally realize facilities that will benefit all.
Let’s be a community that can!
Lynda Tyler is chair of the 2 For 2 Foundation's board.
