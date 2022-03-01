The majority of this letter was sent to board members of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) without receiving an adequate response.
I am writing as a longtime member of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley to express my dismay and confusion over the MSV board’s support of the sale of 20 acres of pristine green scape that adjoins the new walking trails.
I find it unusual and perhaps convenient that no mention of this potential/impending sale was ever made when the MSV sought local donations to pay for the new walking trail construction. Nor was notice or warning ever given to the local community prior to the sale to Elevate Homes. The way this was handled does not ingratiate the MSV to the Winchester community.
I do not see how a land sale for a housing development will live up to the MSV's mission statement to “preserve and enrich the cultural life and the heritage of the Valley.” Does this land sale really fit into the vision that Julian Wood Glass had when he established the Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation [GGBF] in 1986? Would Mr. Glass have been supportive of allowing land that had been in his family since 1735 to be subdivided for a housing development? The answer is surely "no" to both of these questions.
These 20 acres are also hallowed ground. During the First Battle of Winchester, a Confederate Brigade commanded by Brigadier General Richard Taylor charged east across this land into the flank of Colonel George Gordon’s Union Brigade on Bower’s Hill, near the present-day water tower. This attack rolled up the Union's right flank and drove Federal troops out of Winchester for a period. The blood of Confederate and Union soldiers was spilled on these 20 acres.
This property is part of Winchester’s heritage, and it has significant historical value. Why was no effort made to contact the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation [SVBF] to see if they could mount a funding campaign to purchase the property? Through the years, the SVBF has put together numerous complicated land deals to preserve historic Valley battlefield land. With proper notice, the SVBF could have raised the proper funds and this property could have been preserved.
I would offer that perhaps it is not too late to make contact with the SVBF to work out a purchase for these 20 acres. This would be a win-win for Winchester, the MSV and the GGBF. It would also help avoid the public relations nightmare that this housing development has already caused and will continue to cause, which will no doubt affect contributions to the MSV from current and future members.
I urge the Winchester City Council not to change the designation on these 20 acres to Neighborhood Revitalization/Infill. I also would ask all city councilors and officials to remember that you work for the taxpayers of this city, not for the MSV, the GGBF or the developer, Elevate Homes.
John Fox is a resident of Winchester.
(1) comment
Battlefield?? Another “sacred”battlefield!! We already have wasted too much acreage to so-called sacred battlefields. NO MORE battlefields reservations. There may be other good reasons to oppose this sale but this is not one of them.
