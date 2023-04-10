Here’s why I endorse Heather Lockridge to be Supervisor of Gainesboro, and why you should set aside time to vote for her in this Tuesday’s special election:
1) Heather is the perfect embodiment of the Gainesboro resident. Born and raised in Frederick County, Heather grew up on a farm here and continues to farm, raise her children, and run a business in the county. She shares our rural, small-government, independent-minded beliefs.
2) Heather has no conflict of interest with county business, unlike her opponent. Heather’s opponent earns his salary from Frederick County Public Schools, which I believe is a direct conflict with many issues before the supervisors. He not only has a conflict voting on school budgets, which pay his salary, but when voting on every other budget issue. Money spent on other departments is less available for his boss. Why vote for a supervisor with a huge conflict of interest and who may have to recuse himself from votes of importance to you?
3) Heather will vote against the proposed tax increase before the Board of Supervisors right now. The board has advertised a notice of tax increase amounting to more than 20% on your homes and businesses, which will go into effect unless you vote. Heather does not stand to benefit if the county takes more taxpayer dollars to itself; she only pays taxes like you do. Heather’s vote may well make the difference. So might yours.
4) Heather will fight for government transparency and personal, business, and property rights. Heather believes in your right to own guns, direct the schooling of your children, develop your land, and operate your business as you see fit. The government should not operate as a homeowners’ association, hearing every complaint and setting restrictions on every freedom.
5) Heather believes in small government, low taxes, and limited regulations. Heather won the endorsement of your previous supervisor, Supervisor McCarthy, overwhelmingly won the Republican primary, and has proven her ability to serve. She will fight to assure our regulations do not drive businesses out of the county nor burden farmers and small business owners with unneeded regulations.
I urge Gainesboro residents to take the time to vote on Tuesday, at your regular voting precinct location, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don’t let those with special interests or personal profit to gain dominate the voting.
Vote, and bring your family, neighbors, and friends to vote. As the only item on the ballot, it will be quick and easy, but it is important. Special elections typically only garner a few hundred votes. You could easily make the difference.
Josh Ludwig is the Shawnee District's representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
