HELEN LAKE
Those words coming across the telephone landline began a series of events that in the past had been represented in Public Safety Committee meetings as budget and personnel requests or updates from our first responders in Frederick County. Now, at 2:30 a.m., when our lives tilted with a personal emergency that required me to make that call on behalf of my husband who was suffering a major heart attack, those words meant so much more.
The quick succession of events that occurred early that morning clearly helped getting the critical care that my husband required. Beginning with the calm voice of the dispatcher, guiding me to what I needed to do while Gainesboro Fire & Rescue was alerted, to the speed in which the three-person team of EMTs arrived at our door, efficiently and professionally assessing Mike’s medical situation and getting him out the door and on the road to Winchester Medical Center. I was told that the ER staff at WMC were prepared for his arrival due to the EMTs calling ahead. This integrated and seamless process of teamwork between the Rescue Squad and ER personnel resulted in Mike having an immediate surgical procedure which allowed his heart to function normally.
In the following days the ICU nurses, cardiologists and critical care staff of WMC’s first-class medical care was on display at each hour of his stay at the hospital. Given his overall excellent health, doctors anticipate Mike to make a full recovery.
On behalf of my husband, Mike and our families, we want to thank Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, WMC ER and ICU and that calm voice over the phone of the 9-1-1 dispatcher.
Helen Lake is a resident of Frederick County and a citizen member of the county’s Public Safety Committee.
