PAM KENNEDY
Since the Inauguration, my family has been taking steps to return to a daily life characterized by peacefulness, not chaos, and hopefulness, not fear. Most of the people I know are moving in the same direction. We now have a President who encourages Americans to work together for the good of us all.
True leaders guide us and encourage us towards good things. Unfortunately, for the citizens of Winchester and Frederick County, only one of the 3 area delegates to the state legislature fits that definition of “leader.” That delegate is Wendy Gooditis, who represents 4 Precincts in the Shawnee District. One of the other delegates, who represents 5 Precincts in the county, is widely regarded as one of the most extreme members of the General Assembly, a person who does NOT represent the beliefs and values of the majority of his constituents. This is well known. He does not try to hide his views.
The third area delegate, who represents Winchester and most of Frederick County, is not so easy for the ordinary citizen to label. When he served on City Council, he was not known for loud or extreme stands on issues and was generally regarded as a “good guy.” That’s what I thought, too. Then he ran for the open District 29 Delegate seat last fall, and he turned out to be a follower of Donald Trump. His campaign literature clearly revealed where his loyalties lay.
He has a right to his opinions, of course, but now, with recent revelations, serious questions must be raised. By remaining silent, is he loyal to Trump as most elected Republicans profess, or will he publicly acknowledge Trump’s defeat and that Mr. Biden is America’s legitimate President?
So, who is he representing? And what is he representing? If he has stayed loyal to that disgraced — possibly criminal — former President, then it seems clear who he will serve, and it won’t be me — or anyone else who recognizes how close we came to having our democracy overthrown in January.
A final point. In the face of universal agreement from election officers (both Republican and Democrat) across the country that the presidential election was lawful and valid, and with NO evidence that it was “rigged” or “stolen,” many elected Republicans — local, state, and national — refuse to recognize Joe Biden as the victor. Any elected figure who continues to cling to that “Big Lie” is unfit for office. Period.
Let us hope and pray that a qualified person, who will represent ALL of the citizens living in the 29th House District, will come forward to defeat this partisan incumbent.
Bringing America Together with Biden
1. Lay off 70,000 high paid pipeline workers making 40 per hour- making everyone poor brings us closer together.
2. Price of Gas is up $0.50 per gallon r- making everyone poor brings us closer together.
3. Going after 50+% of Americans who are conservatives and calling them insurrectionists brings us all together.
4. Banning books makes us more united.
5. Banning "hate" speech (talking bad about democrats and their plans) brings us closer together.
6. Encouraging cheap labor to immigrate to our country to keep wages down brings us together.
7. Waging war in Syria so our sons and daughters can once again get free miliarial burials from foreign wars brings us together.
8. Going easy on China means we get to keep our friendships with Chinese spies and accept their bribes.
9. Not prosecuting the President's son for serving as a fundraiser for the Biden family in Ukraine, Russia, China and who knows where ever else, is just being friendly to all.
10. Criminals are good people too, and crime is just a business. Drugs, bribes, and election buying all bring in lots of money to needy families. Just not yours, you dirty, racist republican.
Yep, one person, one vote. Perhaps, Mr. Coach, you can go visit the Trump supporter in Pennsylvania who was arrested for trying to register his dead mother and then his dead mother-in-law. This Trump Toadie thought he deserved 3 votes.
And to think the Republicans felt they had to cheat to win an election. Golly, where have I heard that. 😇
YOU NEED AN ID TO:
- To drive a car- Buy tobacco
- Check out a library book
- Buy alcohol
- Adopt a pet
- Check into a hotel
- To board a plane
Under the Democrats’ H.R. 1:
But NO ID REQUIRED to Vote for the President of the United States
HR1 legalizes The Steal.
1 legally registered American citizen = 1 legal vote
Election Integrity Matters!
I agree, Miss Pam. In the next election, let’s all make an effort to vote him out. Like you, I want someone who represents decent values and not someone who views Trump as his Liege Lord and worships at his feet, continuing to spew Trump’s lies.
The voting booth is a powerful weapon. Let’s use it. Our delegates should represent us and not be groveling at the feet of a pathological liar, con man, and grifter.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Excellent Forum, Ms. Kennedy!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
The Big Lie is a sad excuse for "even with voter suppression, gerrymandering, tinkering with the postal service, and outright lies, we lost." Hence the recent efforts in GA to restrict voting rights and that horrid admission to the Supreme Court that basically said "more voting means republicans lose."
