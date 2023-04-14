The past week must have been too much for Molly Jong-Fast's psyche. In an April 11 Vanity Fair article, "Between the Tennessee Three, Abortion, and Trump, the GOP Just Loves Losing," she explored Republicans' disastrous week and its future consequences.
Introducing her piece, she said, "To sum it all up quickly, in the last week Tennessee state Republicans expelled two legislators for being involved in a gun protest, a Trump-appointed judge in Texas halted the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a leading abortion medicine, and Republicans rushed to Donald Trump's defense at his arrest and arraignment. All of these events were cases of the GOP's leadership being unable or unwilling to control the basest aspects of the party. In Tennessee we saw racism. In Texas we saw a zealot seemingly attempting to make the law reflect his own religious theories, and in New York we saw pure lawlessness that is a key element of Trumpism."
Jong-Fast described the expulsion of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the Tennessee State House as "blatant racism." She offered Rep. Gloria Johnson's explanation as to why she, too, was not expelled, even though she was part of the protest: "I think it's pretty clear: I'm a 60-year-old white woman. They are two young Black men."
In commenting on Trump's adult-film star case in New York, Jong-Fast noted Trump once again appealed to the worst instincts of his base by calling Black New York DA Alvin Bragg a "Soros-backed animal" and a "Racist in Reverse." Jong-Fast felt the Trump-appointed Texas judge's decision to outlaw an abortion drug that had proved safe for twenty years was "at best unsound and at worst bull----."
In summing up her op-ed, Jong-Fast wrote, "Republicans have run into a ditch. Their base gets high on displays of authoritarianism and religious zealotry, so they've taken up an agenda that actively targets fellow Americans, inflicting real harm on communities with race-baiting tactics and onerous health restrictions. And in doing so they continue to alienate the voters they desperately need to win purple states. How Republicans got here is no mystery: Trump touched off the third rail of the Republican base, the people who were so beyond the pale that previous candidates had at least pretended to disavow them. I'm talking about the Richard Spencer types, the racists, the antisemites. After touching the rail, and narrowly eking out a win in 2016, Republicans found themselves dependent on that base for turnout. Now they have gone so far down this road they find themselves staring down an intractable death ray with crushing defeat — unless, that is, they change the rules to keep minority rule."
Donald Sears is a resident of Winchester. He is not related to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.
