The Nov. 2 general election is a call to action and to vote by Democrats and Independents for local, national, and global issues and candidates who will impact the future of Virginia and the United States.
The future of the United States cannot be based on a divisive individual and his never-ending claim that he won the last presidential election, that it was stolen from him, and that county, state, and federal institutions from county election boards to the United States Supreme Court are invalid. Reality is that election boards of respective jurisdictions across the United States and its territories independently conducted the most scrutinized and fair elections with the greatest voter turnout in U.S. history - during a pandemic. This is a testament to the principles of the American democracy and fair, open, and secure elections within the Virginia Commonwealth and the United States.
Conversely, the reality is a political party is driven by one obsessive authoritarian, and that party’s harmful behavior is exemplified by the recent House of Representatives vote on the U.S. debt ceiling to pay our bills for past expenditures or face debt default. That debt included the cost of multi-year tax cuts and spending programs established during the former Republican administration. The October vote was strictly along party lines. The United States has never defaulted on its debt and no political party has previously voted en masse for default. The House Republican party-line/anti-government vote and its intent to default would be cutting off its nose to spite its face.
It is critical that we elect Democrats and Independents, who have the courage and will to maintain our American democracy. It is critical that we elect individuals who will publicly support our intelligence agencies instead of Russian President Putin’s denial of Russian cyber-hacking of the United States. It is critical that we elect individuals who reflect the character and public service as exemplified by the former six-term Senator John McCain, the former four-star Marine General and Defense Secretary James Mattis, and Colin Powell - the former four-star Army General, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, National Security Advisor, and Secretary of State.
It is critical that we do not elect Republicans who would lavish praise for Putin, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and speak with disdain of McCain, Mattis, and Powell.
It is critical that we do not elect Republicans who are subservient to a narcissistic and reckless demagogue.
Democrats and Independents, it is critical that you vote in the 2021 general election for Virginia's and America’s future. This is your call to arms.
Ron King is a resident of Lake Frederick.
