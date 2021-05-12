The world’s preeminent power had hit a rough patch. A pandemic was terrifying the population and causing widespread manpower shortages for food production and the army. A declining birth rate meant that the native population was no longer replacing itself. Refugees fleeing economic hardship and predatory gangs were crowding the borders. Public confidence in civil institutions was at low ebb.
I’m referring, of course, to 3rd century Rome. The people thronging the borders were not looking to overthrow the empire. Rather, they were simply looking for a safe place to live, raise families, maybe contribute something to the community that provided those opportunities. Recognizing this, the solution adopted by the authorities was to invite refugees to settle within the borders of the empire, where they rapidly came to assume important positions in the army and the administration, and provide badly needed labor. This population influx ensured the preservation of key institutions and enabled Rome to continue to carry the torch of civilization in the West for another 200 years.
The U.S. today and ancient Rome are separated by more than 1700 years. The parallels are inexact. But there may be some lessons here for those who would learn.
The preliminary figures from last year’s census reveal that the U.S. population is growing at the slowest rate in eight decades. As noted in a recent Washington Post editorial, demographic stagnation and the resulting prospect of anemic economic growth threaten American vitality. “Without robust population growth, and a steady supply of working-age strivers, there is no prospect of repairing the fraying social safety net that supports an aging population of retired Americans.”
It’s not clear why the U.S. fertility rate, which now stands substantially below the replacement rate of 2.1 babies per woman, is so low. But experience from around the world shows that there is little that countries can do to lift their native-born birthrates once they decline to this degree.
By contrast, there is plenty the country can and should do to quicken the admission of refugees, asylum seekers and other legal immigrants. And for those who fear “replacement,” I would like to know an alternative that doesn’t require setting up a class of non-voting resident workers – i.e. a system of apartheid — or a dystopian “Handmaid’s Tale” future, where “white,” European-origin women are forced to bear children. I believe (hope) that neither is an outcome most of us would welcome.
Finally, we are confronted with the Biblical injunction to welcome the stranger. (At least 22 verses speak directly to this.) All of us are, after all, immigrants or descendants of immigrants (unless, of course, you are Native American). Welcoming immigrants is simultaneously our obligation, both to our ancestors and to our progeny, and our best economic hope.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.