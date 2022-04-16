I attended the Wednesday Board of Supervisors meeting, at which its plan to cut $22 million from the Frederick County School budget was to be voted on. There was an overflow crowd in the meeting room, and there was a large group of citizens watching in a near-by room.
About 50 citizens spoke, and it was inspiring to witness the passion and intelligence with which they voiced their support for Dr. Sovine and Frederick County Schools.
Most attendees wore red shirts which read, "Frederick County Loves Public Schools." Board members were asked if they loved Frederick County Public Schools. By the end, it was clear that three members love the schools: Mrs. McCann-Slaughter, Mr. Wells, and Chairman DeHaven. All three deserve thanks, especially Mrs. Slaughter, who pushed back against the anti-school members. It is noteworthy that Mrs. McCann-Slaughter was not supported by the county Republican Party in last November's election. To think that we could have lost her compassionate voice on the board.
Speaker after speaker spoke about how the BOS not supporting the schools has affected teacher and staff morale. Numerous current students spoke of their love for the schools and how so many devoted teachers had helped them. For people newly moving into an area, one of their first questions is about the quality of schools. Even people who don't have school-age children want to know. The desirability of a community is driven by the quality of the public schools. Likewise, the quality of public schools is a major consideration for any business considering a move into Frederick County.
The reality is that cutting $22 million from the school budget will be an immediate shock, which will set off a downward spiral, resulting, rather quickly, in a catastrophe. A poorly funded school system becomes a poorly regarded school system. This means that the community is considered less desirable, properties become devalued, and tax income is reduced. The spiral continues down from there. That sequence is easily understood by anyone who stops to consider it.
All this was presented to the members. In supervisor comments at the end, it became clear that four supervisors do not love the public schools. The strong impression was that they made up their minds before any citizens had even spoken. Mr. Ludwig appeared to pay scant attention. Mr. Dunn had a rambling "conversation" which still resulted in his voting against the school budget. Mr. McCarthy, whom some thought might be open to facts, spoke about how helpful it had been to meet further with School Board members, but he still voted "no." All three threw out so many red herrings (other county funding needs) that one might have thought we had entered a fishmonger's stall.
Mr. Graber, Frederick County's version of Marjorie Taylor Greene, missed the meeting. He was not missed.
Residents of the districts supervisors who continue voting to defund the schools might consider filing a recall petition against them for their failure to represent the best interests of their constituents.
Kevin Kennedy is a resident of Frederick County.
