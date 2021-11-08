MATT BASS
In the not-too-distant past, one of my best and oldest childhood friends returned from deployment, serving our great nation overseas. For a while, things were fine. It was great to have him back. At first, the physical decline wasn’t obvious. But then it was. Something wasn’t right. Next came the barrage of incessant medical testing, inevitably resulting in frustrating medical uncertainty. Finally, however, we learned that at far-too-young of an age, he had developed a serious medical condition resulting from his time in the service.
That’s how I first learned about burn pits: the heinous waste disposal method commonly used by our military overseas in war zones to destroy everything from plastics, rubber, chemicals, and electronics to food and human waste. Recently, they have been making national headlines as more and more of our veterans return home from deployment with their bodies compromised by a wide variety of ailments, from respiratory and cardiovascular issues to cancer and other vicious maladies. There is a now a Burn Pit Registry to keep track of troops exposed to burn pit smoke.
Even more frustrating than a severe condition dealt to one of my best friends as a result of his exposure to burn pits, was the fact that this seemed to be Agent Orange all over again. All these years later, how could the government expose our troops to burning pits of junk emitting toxic smoke with often nothing more than a T-shirt to cover their faces?
While I never served in the military, this experience got me thinking about what I could do to help. Burn pit exposure, of course, is but one of many post-war challenges our service members and their families face. Fortunately, earlier this year at a fundraiser for local Fire/EMS personnel, I had a random conversation about these issues with the folks who run Bear Chase Brewery. They were already planning a Veterans Day event for Sunday, November 14, so we decided to join forces.
Now, in collaboration with Honor Brewing Company (Chantilly, VA), Bear Chase is crafting a special Vienna-style lager for the event, with proceeds from beer sales being channeled to the local Boulder Crest Foundation and America’s Gold Star Families. Also present will be a number of local veterans-related organizations including: VFW Post 9760 (Berryville); American Legion Post 41 (Berryville); Combat Veterans’ Alliance; Horseshoe Curve Benevolent Association; Heroes on the River; and Access Independence, among others.
You are cordially invited to join us at Bear Chase Brewery in Bluemont, Virginia, from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021. There will be great, local live music, featuring the Low Water Bridge Band, Bryan Shepherd, and more. Donations will be accepted for a cause that folks of all stars and stripes should unite behind. Please join us as we salute our Veterans.
