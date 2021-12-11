I challenge the Glass Glen Burnie Foundation (GGBF) to show our community they have the proper vision for their land and property for which they are entrusted.
I challenge them also to let their actions more accurately reflect their own mission statement, including “…properties preserved as historic buildings and grounds for the education and other benefit of the public forever…”
Certainly when one thinks of preservation , the sale of land for development of 74 homes doesn’t cross your mind. Yet that’s exactly what GGBF has planned, as shown by their purchase agreement with Elevate homes, an out of town developer, who is requesting a PUD rezoning of the 20 back acres of GGBF land that abuts the newly constructed Trails enjoyed by so many. Trails that were constructed after a vigorous and successful fundraising campaign, in which many citizens donated in the hopes that GGBF and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) would create something along the lines of their past endeavors. How disappointing it will be if they now pursue this development, and instead of preserving and showcasing more of the history and heritage of the Valley turn to another form of fundraising and sell off this asset, which they have considered “under-performing.” I submit that given the right vision, their perspective could instead be “ under-utilized” for this property. Their current path of fundraising stands in stark contrast to the last round of the Trails fundraising campaign.
So I challenge GGBF and MSV to have the vision of their mission statement, to change course on this proposed land sale, and to realize the greater potential of an alternate, more community friendly use for this land.
Mark Leonard is a resident of Winchester.
