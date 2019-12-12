Gee, will wonders never cease? Who would have guessed that a small town like Capon Bridge could boast of a wannabe constitutional law expert among its residents. Like you I learned this only when I read the letter from Harry Riley which appeared in The Star on Dec. 6, wherein Counselor Riley drops a crumb to us lesser mortals by sharing his thoughts on the constitutional law issues inherent in the ongoing impeachment imbroglio.
But not so fast! Alas, upon close examination of his “legal brief” it becomes quite obvious that Counselor Riley may have slept through a few sessions of his Con Law classes, inasmuch as he relies upon faulty syllogisms, erroneous or misleading statements, and conclusions that can be dismissed with disdain. Then again, being charitable, maybe it’s just been so long since he studied the subject in law school that he has just forgotten a few tenets of that thorny subject matter.
Let’s assume the latter and attempt to refresh his memory. Article I, Section 2, Clause 5, of the Constitution invests the House of Representatives with the exclusive power to impeach the President. Article I, Section 3, Clauses 6 & 7, invests the Senate with the sole power to try all impeachments and to convict. Article II, Section 4, provides that the President shall be removed from office for treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.
Importantly, the precise process of impeachment is not specified, nor are the grounds for impeachment precisely defined. In addition, there is very little precedent to rely upon, there having been only two previous presidents impeached by the House and, subsequently, only two previous trials of presidents in the Senate, both of which resulted in a vote for non-impeachment.
It must be noted that impeachment does not require that a crime be committed. Consequently, contrary to Counselor Riley’s statement, the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of a speedy trial, impartial jury, etc. is inapplicable in the context of an Articles I & II impeachment proceeding. Likewise Amendment 14 is wholly inapplicable. Articles I & II were intended to stand alone.
To give credit where credit is due, however, I hasten to add that Counselor Riley is correct in terms of his thesis in some important regards. To wit, when he says that the proceeding have been “filled with distortions, deceptions, half-truths, and some false accusations”. Indeed President Trump has been guilty of these practices at every stage of the process to date, as well, of course, throughout his entire time in office. He is also correct when he states that Congress can formulate articles of impeachment “at anytime of their choosing based on anything ...” It is then up to the Senate to determine the worth of these findings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.