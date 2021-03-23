GREG KUJALA
“Hey man, come on in,” said Phineas.
“Thanks, I needed to talk with you.”
“You been crying? What’s up?”
“I was driving by and heard a segment on ‘All Things Considered’ about children being held in U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities. More than 500 immigrant children are sleeping on concrete floors with only mylar blankets to keep them warm. They are supposed to be in Border Protection custody for a maximum of 72 hours, but most are in there for more than 10 days. Connecticut Representative Chris Murphy visited one site, fought back tears and said he would not want his children there for even 10 minutes.”
“I’ve seen pictures of the concrete cells where the kids are crowded together on the floor, horrible conditions. Nine-year old children are caring for 3-year-old siblings. Two children died in December of influenza and dehydration.”
“That’s terrible. We sent the Perseverance Rover to Mars, spending millions of dollars to make sure it had a soft touch down, which is great, but we can’t seem to spend the necessary money to provide mattresses and warm blankets for these innocent kids. Who knows what kind of food we are feeding children in our care,” replied Phineas.
“I do not understand why our state, and Federal agencies have not coordinated with local Child Protective Services and foster care organizations to find homes for these children. Our capacity to care for children in the U.S. must be huge, but how do the Winchester people coordinate with the border town people to identify appropriate children and move them here?”
“Someone has to take the lead, some-one has to care and have the funds to set up the systems. I doubt it is a lack of compassion on either end, but I can see the front-line Border Protection people becoming very frustrated and possible reverting to providing minimal levels of care. It’s human nature. They are under terrible pressure with thousands of children showing up each week. Last week Border Protection had more than 14,000 people in custody with insufficient facilities to care for them.”
“Now don’t get all teary eyed again,” observed Phineas.
“I just imagine my grandchildren in those conditions. Then I imagine the horrible pressures on the parents who felt their best if not only option was to send their children alone across the border. They must have a huge belief in President Biden’s desire to help.”
“Some kids cross the border wearing tee-shirts asking Biden for help,” said Phineas.
The Biden administration is trying to barter excess Wyeth vaccine doses for Mexico’s help in keeping immigrants on their side of the border.”
“But do we know what kind of provisions Mexico has available for these people?” asked Phineas, “Have they medical care, adequate food and lodging? Will they be safe from the gangs we’ve heard about?”
“Consider the terrible conditions in Honduras and Guatemala they are fleeing,” I added, “We need to do much more, and quickly, than weep for these children.”
(2) comments
Mr. Kujala - given your attitude, why aren't you doing something about it yourself, instead of urging everyone else to do it for you - and of course pay the expenses? You obviously don't understand the word "illegal" immigrants, with thousands of these unaccompanied "children" (generally young teenage males) swamping our border control system, thanks to Biden's failure to understand either the law, or the facilities needed to handle such a flood.
May I suggest that you offer to house at least ten of these children yourself? And pay for all of their expenses yourself, of course. If you won't do that, PLEASE stop preaching to the rest of us.
Biden's campaign folks gave them the shirts, why don't they foot the bill for their care as well? Taxpayer money shouldn't be spent on taking care of illegal aliens, no matter what their age.
