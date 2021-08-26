There appears to be a rush of Trump-supporting Open Forums and letters. I have seen hardly any support for President Biden or the Democrats. Now, it could be no letters or essays supporting the Democrats have been sent in or The Winchester Star isn’t printing them.
Whatever the case, I wish to present my thoughts on the Aug. 23 "If anyone is working to destroy America, it's the liberals" Open Forum by Mr. George Thomas.
In his first paragraph, George said the Democratic Party "exists largely due to the mass media's support for their agenda." That is not true. Of course, if I squeeze my eyes shut, I can imagine Tucker Carlson spewing that lie.
The Democratic Party has been around for a very long time and back to the 19th century. They won the election. They control the White House, the Congress, and the Senate. Agenda? Well, over 81 million American voters prefer the agenda of the Democrats.
Next: The Republicans are in no position to make accusations about an oath to the Constitution. Nevertheless, there is an immigration problem inherited by several presidents. All have struggled and all carry blame.
Our economy is thriving and growing and with infrastructure will grow even more. Middle class families will be in their best situation.
There is nothing wrong with President Biden other than being soft spoken. You, George, are accustomed to loud mouth Trump. Trump, who spent his days watching cable shows and not working. Inside sources said Trump couldn’t get through briefings and those giving them had to reduce their presentations to the level of a child. Trump was a security risk and blabbed national security secrets to the Russians. After that, any national security briefings were heavily filtered. He didn’t work.
Each faction of a party is always noisy. Lately, it’s the moderates. Radicals aren’t doing anything.
Nineteen States didn’t need to change voting laws as there was no fraud. This fact was stated by the top cyber man and top law enforcement man in Trump’s own administration. They changed voting laws to bring difficulties to a racial group that tends to vote Democratic. They have to cheat and steal to win.
Oops, George brought up that word socialism. Too bad these people don’t know what it means. There are lots of countries with various levels of socialism that are successful. Take Denmark: a thriving democracy, a member of NATO, and good friend of the United States. The Danish pay 49% in taxes for social programs they like. This was/is their choice.
So, there it is. By and large George’s argument isn’t one. He depends on false information and lies coming from websites he reads or Cable Clown Shows of liars he watches.
You want to point fingers about Afghanistan? Go right ahead. If you think the Taliban would have behaved any differently under Trump, I have some ocean front property in Arizona to sell you.
President Biden is good for the United States. This country will thrive with decency and integrity.
Trish Conk is a resident of Frederick County.
