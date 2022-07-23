RICHARD KENNEDY
Our Democracy was founded on the idea of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, yet we are finding that not everyone believes this is true for all Americans.
The Democratic message is one of hope for the future, that we must continue fighting for the rights of all, regardless of race, religion, ethnic group, gender, or sexual orientation. Recently, we have seen court decisions, political actions, denials of truth, and outright violence against others that have derailed our path to a true democracy.
On the local level, the mission of our party is to elect people who adhere to the true spirit of Democracy. For example, our public schools should educate children with a transparent and truthful history of our country, provide opportunities for all levels of learning abilities, and ensure the best teachers and tools for the learning environment. Our families should be able to obtain affordable housing, with access to transit for workers and seniors. This also includes maintaining our roadways for safe, high-volume traffic.
Those of us in the Shenandoah Valley are very fortunate to be living in one of the most beautiful areas of Virginia. This area has also been rated as one the fastest-growing communities in Virginia and an attractive area for new businesses. Not only do new businesses bring jobs and higher wages, but they are contributing to our community in the form of investment and tax contributions. Again, we need elected officials with this mindset for future growth.
Our community is also impacted by controversial national issues such as laws to protect the rights of women to abortion services, gun safety laws that protect all citizens while respecting the Second Amendment, free and fair elections with full access to voting without corruption and threats to citizens, and reasonable immigration laws for those who wish to become citizens of our country. It is important that we recognize and respond to the impact that these nationwide issues have on our local community.
I invite you to support our efforts to put reasonable and fair-minded people into local elected offices in Winchester City and Frederick County, for the sake of maintaining our Democracy.
Richard Kennedy is chairman of the Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee.
