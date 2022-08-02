At the first prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 congressional committee, Vice Chair Liz Cheney declared that Donald Trump "summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the fuse of this attack." Absent from Cheney's statement was how Trump had spent the previous five years priming the pump so that his mob was in the pipeline poised to pour forth once summoned by him.
America's diversity is not only our greatest strength, but also our greatest vulnerability. Trump came to power not celebrating our differences, but by widening the cracks between urban and rural, Black and white, gay and straight, Christian and non-Christian, educated and uneducated, immigrant and native, conservative and liberal. Even though Lincoln warned us that a house divided against itself cannot stand, Trump set about to divide us.
Trump painted living in America as a zero-sum game. To Trump, each grouping is either a winner or loser. One side's win is the other's loss. For example, if a Black man is elected president, that's a loss for white men. Thus, when Barack Obama was elected president, it was time for "real" Americans to avenge the defeat and take their country back.
By Trump's reckoning, immigrants and natives were not destined to meld together into one whole, but rather, to compete as adversaries. He played up any gain for an immigrant as a loss for the native-born. Any religious freedom given to Muslims was a freedom subtracted from Christians. And Trump's emphasis was not on how urban and rural citizens were complementary, but on how they were at odds with each other.
Trump played upon grievances so that he could divide America into two teams: his team and "their" team. If he won, his team won. If he lost, his team lost. If he was cheated, his team was cheated. Team loyalty — loyalty to Trump — came to be more important than loyalty to country or the rule of law.
The banners carried by the insurrectionists on Jan. 6 reflected that division. There were as many Trump flags being waved as American flags. Even the white nationalist Confederate banner was carried into the House chambers. Those team members who had been told to "stand back and stand by" came armed and ready to do battle.
The big lie — the election was stolen — evolved from the original Trump lie that a diverse nation is a naturally discordant nation. Once Trump had defined disparate groups as "us" versus "them," it was easy for him to claim the "other" team had cheated.
Consider the difference in tone between Trump's Jan. 6 Ellipse speech and Lincoln's Second Inaugural Address. After a bitter Civil War Lincoln asked deeply divided Americans "to bind up our wounds"... "with malice toward none and charity for all." After a deeply divided election, Trump incited his summoned mob with rehashed grievances and then sent them to the Capitol to "fight like hell" against the lawful transfer of power. On that day Lincoln's appeal to our oneness was desecrated by Trump's appeal to our otherness.
Donald Sears is a resident of Frederick County. He is not related to Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.
