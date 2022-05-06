I'd like to make summer travel recommendations for those flying to Europe, where I lived/toured for 20 years. Travel highlights the historic similarities and shared values among cultures, not just the differences. We can learn from other countries' experiences.
Start with Berlin, Germany. Bebelplatz is a public square straddled by Humboldt University. This is where one of the Nazi book burnings took place in May 1933. The purpose was to express contempt for any ideology not conforming with Nazi philosophy, to include books by Jewish, liberal and leftist writers because they were considered “un-German” or “immoral.”
Look on the plaza pavement for the plexiglass window. Peer through, and you will see the walls of a room below lined with white empty bookshelves, symbolic of the 25,000 books that were burned and should otherwise be on these shelves. Maybe you'll be reminded of the censorship/banning of books in the U.S. right now. It's happening at school board meetings, public libraries, governors' offices and textbook selection committees. “Where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people,” warned German Jewish poet Heinrich Heine. Representative Jerry Sexton (R-TN) said of the books he disapproved of, “I would burn them.”
Travel just outside of Vilnius, Lithuania to Ponar, the memorial site where 100,000 mostly Jewish people were forced to stand around pits and be shot and killed by Nazis and Lithuanian special units. This mass extermination was a precursor to the concentration camps, where the murder of “undesirables” became more efficient. There is a small rustic museum next to the pits soberly explaining the Lithuanian Holocaust.
Your visit to Ponar may remind you of the death threats Americans have made against their own citizens, based on race, creed, color, sexual identity, disability, educational background, and/or political party affiliation. “When do we get to use the guns?” When can “we kill” Democrats?” an audience member asked of Trump family ally and white supremacist Charlie Kirk. Or Donald Trump Jr. and disgraced governor/senate candidate Eric Greitens (R-MO) during target practice last week, with Trump explaining their purpose of “striking fear in the hearts of liberals everywhere.” Then there's congressional candidate John Bennett, (R-OK) who wants Dr. Anthony Fauci executed before a firing squad. ("Pro-life," indeed.)
Michele Winter is a resident of Lake Frederick.
