Today, Thursday, Jan. 14th, 2021, was a pleasant day. Fifty-five degrees, with sun and no wind. I decided to sit on the front porch swing, breathe in some clean mountain air, and ponder the past year. I view myself as a fortunate soul. I was born in the early 1950s to a fine family that provided me with a snug home, daily meals, warm clothing in the winter, and recreation. I find myself comparing life today with the memories I have from that decade. And those memories always include the pearls of wisdom that my grandmother, mother and father shared with me.
I remember sitting with my grandmother one afternoon, watching as she canned spiced peaches. She began to recall the shortages she and her family experienced back in World War I. She had a large garden, but there were many other things that were in short supply, which meant lots of ingenuity to make do. As a little shaver, I had a hard time understanding what she was sharing because I had always seen the grocery store with a nice display of different items.
Later, mom and dad described the shortages they endured during the World War II years. Mom said that a makeshift communications network was set up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where she resided as a child. When a boxcar unloaded at the dock, word would spread quickly that fresh supplies arrived. Folks would travel to the grocery store that day to hopefully purchase some much-needed item. I mentioned that I could not imagine such a thing, because all I experienced was the land of plenty. Dad remarked, “Remember one thing, Lang. History can repeat itself.”
Fast forward to 2020. I was shopping at a grocery store in Winchester. I circled around to enter the paper aisle, and there was a rare sight: all the way to the end of the aisle, from floor to top shelf, was one long, empty space. Not one single paper product of any kind was available for sale.
I stood motionless. Out of the blue, dad’s words came to mind. There I was, facing what millions of Americans had been forced to deal with during times of crisis in the last century. And in their case, the shortages lasted for years.
As the dawn of the new year breaks, it is my hope and prayer that the engine that makes up this great land starts to hum again in proper tune. Past generations rebounded. Let us call upon our inner strength to pull ourselves up by the boot straps and forge ahead with confidence.
