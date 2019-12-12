‘A frightening message,’ indeed.
Allow me to first say I own no guns of any type, nor do I belong to the NRA, hopefully neither is about to change. However as of yesterday 45 Virginia counties have already sought to save our valuable 2nd Amendment. More will be sure to follow soon. This should not be considered as merely a ‘’shot across the bow’ of the incoming Democratic lawmakers, First hundreds, then thousands have flooded their local county halls to make theirs voices held. its not just the ‘common sense’ safety regulations that recent writers speak about but the broader radical implications that are being called for by their presidential candidates. Am I the only one that remembers the now vanished crazy Beto on that campaign stage with every other candidate eagerly nodding in agreement and calling for the seizing of all weapons of certain sizes. That is now what we fear, a war on peace loving, law abiding gun owners. We know from past experiences that compromise between state elected reps never work, no compromise with gun hating leftists will ever be reached. Are 30 rounds too high, ok get them banned, But then 20 round magazines will be too much, maybe 10, or 6. Perhaps whatever Mike Bloomberg’s gun carrying bodyguards are allowed to pack, would that be acceptable? (after all Mike just brought the last Virginia election) Let’s get together and support the current 100’s of laws already on the books. How did the Bernie supporter drive across the country to nearby Alexandria and attempt to murder a group of unarmed Republican lawmakers? How did the Las Veges killer, a long time Government worker manage to carry hundreds of pounds of ammo and 20+ long guns to the 32nd floor of a high class, well maintained hotel unseen? How are these two nuts allowed to have weapons? We have the laws on the books already, let’s just start enforcing them. Include in this a major drive on undocumented, illegal gun-toting criminals that need to be taken out of the country now. Remember the Orlando gay-hating, ISIS loving mass shooter. His heroes the Boston Bombers, you remember them, right.
Low life folks, criminals and those with little self esteem, no respect for parents or authority of any type, these peoples will not care about any new restrictive laws or decrees passed by our black face wearing Governor or was he the one in the hood and sheets ?... and his new ‘all guns are bad’ lackeys.
Our Founding Fathers were perhaps the greatest gathering of minds and hearts every assembled in one place at a special time. They knew how important the Second Amendment was, they put it in place correctly and mainly to protect the First. Good men and women have been the cornerstone of this democratic republic since it’s beginning. Let us never forget Lexington or Concord or more locally our own Daniel Morgan. God Bless America, for all its faults still the world’s best hope.
