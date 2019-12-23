Trump’s obeisance toward Russia
JIM WRIGHT
The Inspector General has issued his findings on the FBI’s investigation of Russia’s intrusion into our 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign’s possible involvement. His report suggests that the IG found no evidence of wrongdoing and that the FBI’s initiation of their investigation was justified. At last there was solid evidence of Trump’s “dark state” conspiracy being baseless.
A day later, though, the Attorney General stated his belief that the IG’s investigation was flawed and that his newly initiated investigation would be more accurate. Is this “deja vu? Didn’t the Attorney General misinterpret Robert Mueller’s conclusions in that investigation?
Both of Barr’s views of these investigations countered views critical of President Trump and offered the administration talking points based, not on the investigators, but on Barr’s Trump-supporting statements. We will revisit this case when the Attorney General’s new investigator gives his findings next spring. Will he break the pattern?
Personally, I would like to do my own investigation of Russian interference using what I have seen and heard. First, there was a Trump Tower meeting with Donald Jr., and Russian operatives early in the presidential campaign. I saw Donald Jr. say there was, but the topic was about adopting of Russian orphans.
I saw enough of the Manafort trials to believe that his now-proven connections with Russia influenced the campaign he managed for Trump. Manafort actually changed the Republican Party’s stated principles to favor the Russians. After the election, I saw Trump cavorting in the Oval Office with Russia’s top diplomats.
Weren’t we all shocked when Trump appeared in Helsinki with Vladimir Putin to disgrace our intelligence community to confirm Putin’s denial of interference? Who will benefit from our withdrawal from Syria and in so doing betray the Kurds who fought with us against ISIS?
Putin’s right-hand man was invited to the White House on Dec. 10. It is disconcerting to watch Trump take every opportunity to treat Russia with deference and respect while at the same time dishonoring our allies, military justice, and the rule of law while smearing Americans he deems to be “Never Trumpers.”
Jim Wright is a resident of Winchester.
One thing is apparent to me today, all the old boys club of Democrats got together to send a barrage of attacks against Trump in today's Open Forum. They aren't stating anything with content just delighting in their own self perfection, which is amusing. This is the hypocrisy I see in Democrats today, they are guilty of creating lies, constant attacks, slander, name calling, poor character, I could go on & on, like they do, but it is so tiresome. What are they offering that is better??? What's the scripture, Ye without sin cast the first stone, ( at the adulterous woman). Look at our economy, look at the strides that have been made, while under constant duress by the Democrats. You have succeeded in one thing, I will never vote for Democrats again, & I have in the past.
I would rather have someone who isn't an eloquent speaker, but can get the job done, & puts America first.
I guess putin held your hand and at gunpoint to vote for Trump???
An emotionally vacant, morally corrupt man needs the approval of not only of Putin, but MBS, Kim, and other dictators. And some people in the country think that's ok. It says more about Trump's cult than it does about him
Looks like you’ve joined up with Detective Dudleydoo Wright and the Tin Foil Hat Rangers. Inspector Maddow must be so proud!
You might want to change your user name, Spock was/is emotionally vacant, hmm, just saying.
So far detached from reality in what is going on today and its not hisr fault as she must be a main stream media, CNN or MSNBC news watcher.
President Trump is working in an environment that would be comparable to waters filled with piranhas.
Thank God that he sent President Trump to expose to all how corrupt our government is and there is no doubt he is doing his best to drain this swamp!
The man keeps fulfilling his campaign promises with all the resistance!
President Trump's unprecedented rallies attendance speaks volumes that 2020 will be a landslide victory!
Well Jim Wright, good luck on your investigation. I would also add you might look into Ukraine's interference in behalf of Hillary, and the less than $200 contributions that can be made without proof of being a human that most Democrat websites use. Robotic programs can donate millions from foreign nations that way. You also might look into how Hillary raided so much foreign money (almost a billion dollars) laundering it though her "charity" which spend only 5% on actual charity. Your dreams about the non-existing "proof" of Russian collusion seems to have missed the actual collusion between the Hillary campaign and Russia. We call your mental mistakes and omissions "political bias", but then the Latin word for Left is Sinister which might be a better explanation of your party's motives. Why let 60 million people choose our president, when the British/Russian Dossier can do it alone? Russia only wants one thing from the US and that is chaos. You are very "useful" and are doing a fine job with that. Stalin had a name for that.
