W. STEWART
The whole nation is suddenly drawn into a tragedy that took place in Minneapolis on May 25, which needs to be looked at from another angle. The actions of one man, who probably should have been fired after so many complaints in his past, yet wasn’t. And remember this was just one man who did something stupid, something so obvious that could cause serious injury or death to an innocent human being, yet he continued to hurt this man. For that I say prosecute him to the fullest extent and during the course of, let’s examine the facts, without all the drama and bias reporting that literally floods the airwaves.
I was a police officer in Los Angeles, California, years ago when L.A. suffered several mini-riots and out-and-out insurrections. During my years with the department I had occasion to work an all-black community in the south central part of L.A., which was a real learning experience for me.
I lost a few friends to the violence and hatred which abounds in this small community and mourn for them even until today, yet none of my fellow compatriots rioted or looted in protest to their murders. We just attended their funerals and consoled their families, and then watched on TV about how brutal and unfeeling we all were.
Everyone rushes to blame the police for the unrest in these black communities, but the real blame lies elsewhere. The real culprit is the crushing poverty that literally abounds in these small enclaves, which is really hard to imagine if you live outside these poor communities. Just put yourself in their place and look at the real life they’re living and things will become much clearer and it’s not a police officer at the center of this travesty.
What’s the answer? I would guess that a good starting point is to get to the young people while they are still in the lower grade classes and stress the importance of responsibility and hard work. Point out the advantage of proper education and provide high school classes in job training skills so to prepare them to enter the workforce. And I’m not talking about welding classes or basic auto repair and such. The real world is about computer skills and programming, banking and leadership roles, even politics, pre-engineering classes and building contracting and owning one’s business and all the other things that make up this grand society.
The police are not their problem in spite of what the media and their taskmasters, the liberals, try to blame for their ills. Donald Trump was on the right track and in doing so threatened the Democrats cash cow, the black citizens of this wonderful country. As such, they take every opportunity to demean and chastise this man for fear he may actually do something they should have done decades ago.
The black community reacted to that heart-wrenching sight of that man dying at the hands of someone who should have been fired long ago, the only way they could. Now it’s time to give the black people of our society a good job with a decent future.
