John Hunt rightly recognizes the wisdom of our country’s founders in establishing the basic values and procedures of the rules that our government has lived by for many decades. There are issues in our day that challenge the wisdom of our Founders.
The Civil War tore our new country to pieces and the aftermath of that most bloody war remains unsettled and troubling today.
We have lived through the ugly reconstruction that followed the Great War, and we have mostly beaten Jim Crow and his cruel adherents, but we’re not done — our greatness lies in the balance. We are taking a long, hard look at ourselves through racial eyes.
We will never meet the dreams of our Founders if we don’t put aside old myths, current attempts to turn back the clock and cowardice to deal with one of the Founders’ basic principles: “All men are created equal.” We should extend that thought by recognizing the need to hold all men to the rules of law.
Mr. Hunt has a positive view of our Electoral College’s part in electing our president. I have trouble with a system that allows a candidate to receive millions fewer votes but wins the Electoral College and thus the presidency. Did that system protect Donald Trump from the tyranny of the majority? We have in recent history had two troubling elections — time to take a look!
I agree with Mr. Hunt’s questions regarding the education of our citizens in regard to our history and of its government. Let’s be sure that it is a truthful examination of our roots and of our present and future challenges. We need to know where we have been, so we can help determine where we are going.
For any system of democracy to work, however it works, the acknowledgment of defeat by those that lose. There is an increasing attitude of “my way or the highway” among some groups.....most recently manifested in those who have been out to impeach President Trump even before he was inaugurated! If the losers are unwilling to concede, it will make no difference as to process.
It is a fundamental mistake to declare that the electoral college method gives false results in elections. It is like saying the sidelines in football cause the wrong team to win. The rules determine the way the game is played. The football team with the most yardage does not always win because yardage does not mean points. Due to the electoral college, candidates campaign only in close states. They ignore the states where they are further behind. Likewise, republican voters in states that are in a weak minority as in southern California do not bother to vote. Before we can get to popular elections, we will also need to "true" the vote. No more cheating as occurred in too many polling stations where provisional ballots are not checked, but simply thrown in with the actual votes, where people vote in two states, or election officials vote everyone on the voter rolls, present or not. And of course, there is the dead vote. All these techniques are known but hard to prevent. The boxes of ballots discovered a week before balloting in Ohio, the voting machine found in the trunk of a political operative, the observers prevented from observing, etc. And then, of course, the party that denies that it is happening at all when their officials privately teach how to do it, or pay people to get on a bus and vote in several different precincts. After a major vote in our county, on the very next day, Wells Fargo did not have any 50's or 100's left. Did you get paid enough for your vote?
