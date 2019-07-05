I sent my recent letter to the editor regarding Socialism to my Aunt Stephanie who lives near Philadelphia. She sent me this email in response with some personal experiences either of her own or talking with people who have lived in Communist countries. I felt it was harrowing and worthy of other people, especially young people who have never lived anywhere but America, to read. Here are her words regarding the effects of Socialism/Communism:
“Not having children of my own, the current history curricula in the public schools is not familiar to me. Part of what is missing is an understanding of just what it was like for folks living in socialist countries during the 1950s to 1990s. The unavailability of basic groceries to the public, and the long lines to obtain whatever was available. State-run day care intended to indoctrinate children. The creation of an atheist state.
One of the tour guides on a 2017 Danube river cruise was raised in Romania. She talked about how her family’s farm was confiscated. They were able to stay on at the farmhouse, but were given a room in the house for their family to live in (the other rooms were allotted to other families). No private property. Corruption meant that Party members had perks not available to others.
Russia could not feed itself (it was President Reagan who allowed grain sales to Russia to resume). There also was not the freedom of movement we have in the United States. I was acquainted with a former diplomat at the Russian mission at the UN, who had been raised in Soviet Georgia. He was a linguist.
In his time, a permit was required in order to live in Moscow. The salary of work abroad was necessary in order to afford living in Moscow. He went into the diplomatic service for this reason. He talked about his uncle, who was imprisoned during the 1956 pro-Stalin demonstrations. He was able to get a letter out to his family, describing (among other things) how they drank each other’s urine in an effort to stay alive. He did not survive his imprisonment.
I went to Russia in 1998 to work on a project rehabilitating an estate confiscated by the Bolsheviks and then abandoned in the 1980s. The intent was to make it usable as a church-run orphanage. Farming techniques were 50 years behind the time. Children in orphanages did not grow up to become independent adults. Children were readily abandoned to orphanages because life is hard.
The town where we stayed was quiet, because there were few automobiles; people walk to work or to a bus/train stop. There were guards/police carrying automatic weapons outside our hotel, and we were watched by the military throughout our stay. And this was AFTER the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
People also forget (or never heard) that parts of China went through a famine around 1960, not because crops failed, but because farmers over-reported their harvests. There was such pressure to meet quotas. That meant they kept less for themselves in order to send on the required portion of the reported harvest to the State. Again, I recall a description that when someone went out into the street to eat dirt, the end was at hand.
Most young Americans (under 40?) have no concept of what socialism or communism would do to families and their lives/livelihoods.
The lazy, lying, thieving, murdering communists are coming to steal America's wealth.
Socialism as a political and economic theory is no more totalitarian, repressive, or dictatorial than the colonial suppression of the 19th century or the capitalistic corporate exploitation of fossil fuels which threatens to destroy our world by catastrophic climate change today. Programs such as Social Security, protection from medical disaster and concomitant bankruptcy, access to education and individual accomplishment, progressive social equality and equalization of the outrageous concentration of wealth into the maws of the 1% are perfect examples of improvements in the lifestyle of citizens living their lives in the fair, decent, and tolerant social societies of our world. In its declaration of 1989 the International Congress of Socialist International declared: "Democratic socialism is an international movement for freedom, social justice, and solidarity. Its goal is to achieve a peaceful world where these basic values can be enhanced and where each individual can live a meaningful life with the full development of his or her personality and talents, and with the guarantee of human and civil rights in a democratic framework of society."
You have mentioned some very admirable and idealistic goals. It would be great if we fellow citizens could accomplish this without oversight by a system which is so ripe for power corruption while providing personal incentives for innovation. Socialism fails on both counts. America has already become a failing social experiment. No one country can solve world ecological and social problems.
Thank you, Lisa. History and facts are truly being ignored intentionally by power hungry people who promise everything as they try to take away hard-fought freedoms daily. Nothing, especially freedom, is free. Even the dissolution of it carries a price America cannot afford.
Then of course we get the nutcases who claim a little socialism is good. Then they keep pushing more and more of it, and pretty soon, everything falls apart. Keep the socialist cultists away. Do not listen to them, they are liars. And quit listening to the establishment politicians, they do not have the country's best interest in mind. God Bless the USA!!!
Thank you. God Bless America
