To the Handley High School Class of 2020,
As I wrote the letter on Monday announcing school was closed for the remainder of the year, my heart immediately jumped to you. My heart began to break for the loss of this special, anticipated time of your senior year. From prom to graduation, your senior year will be nothing like you expected. I am sad for you, your parents, your grandparents, your siblings, and your friends.
Nothing I can write can bring this back. And, we do not know how the next months will play out nor the lasting impacts this virus will have on our lives. But, one thing I know for certain is that this is not the end. This is only the beginning. I know that this generation will be a “greatest” generation. You inspire me. You give me hope. You make me want to be a better person.
While this is not the script you would have chosen, and you certainly have every right to mourn the loss of what you hoped for, I ask that you embrace this moment. Make it part of your identity. Let it shape you as you shape the future — for yourself and our community.
Finally, we’re not done yet! The next two months are a blank page and you get to write it. I look forward to seeing your creativity explode over the next two months as you make memories and deepen connections with your Handley family. Your Handley family of teachers and staff stand ready to make the next two months memorable in a new and different way. Is there a new tradition you might initiate through this time that will last forever?
Know that I am in your corner. Know that I am proud of you. Know that you are going to rock this.
Your Fan,
Dr. Jason Van Heukelum
Superintendent
Winchester Public Schools
