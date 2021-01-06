WILLIAM NORTON
Dear Congresswoman Wexton,
I appreciate the rapid response to my inquiry, but you or your staff missed my concern altogether. Several states have strayed from the US Constitutional requirement which only allows the state’s legislature to make election law. I was asking you to comment on that aspect. As a person elected at a Federal level you are not considered a mere formality when it comes to counting and accepting the electoral college count. If it were simply a count “them up exercise” then any grade school child could perform that function. You are much more important in your role!
You should be looking at the staggering amount of irregularities and assertions of cheating made by over 1,000 US citizens that have sworn affidavits of cheating. I hear that some good citizens in Texas are being punished for being good citizens for their election cheating whistle-blowing.
I’m sure that you are aware that well over 60% of voters are very sure that it was cheating that helped VP Joe Biden capture the battleground states. Over 20% of Democrat voters think there was cheating in this last election too. You just can’t ignore that much assertion of cheating Congresswoman Wexton!!
In your letter to me, why did you point out that Joe Biden received 7M more votes than D. J. Trump? You very well know that the winner of a presidential election is only won by electoral college, not by popular vote. You must remember that Ms. Clinton won the popular vote in 2016, but lost the election. You shouldn’t be embarrassed for President Trump and those Congressional patriots that will challenge this election. You should join them!
Here are some of the irregularities that I’m seeing, but you shouldn’t be overlooking:
1. How can Trump win every bellwether county, but loose the election?
2. Why is there no interest in understanding how the Dominion voting machine can flip votes to the other party?
3. Would more than 1,000 US citizens risk going to jail with their affidavits alleging observed cheating?
4. How is it possible that in 6 states, with Trump ahead that all these states coordinated a suspended counting, sent home the observers, then started counting again with upwards of 98% votes for Biden?
5. What can you say about Georgia video proof that cases were brought out and counted and re-inserted and recounted several times in Fulton County?
6. What about the Tractor-Trailer load of completed ballots that was driven to Lancaster PA by a UPS truck driver from Bethpage, NY?
If you are certain that Joe Biden won — fair and square, then you should have no problem with calling for a special investigation like the one that Senator Ted Cruz will be calling for.
Yes, I’m asking for you to do the right thing Congreswoman Wexton — Challenge the Electoral Vote and call for a special investigation. American’s need faith in our voting process again. Right now it’s dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.