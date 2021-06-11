ASTRID WILLEMSMA
I have so much to worry about after reading Charles D. Markert’s Open Forum today thus I will “push back.” I beg to differ from his opinion. Upon my initial reading of his “opinion” I thought Mr. Markert was describing his own “far right” group of believers. I find it ironic that Mr. Markert feels that we, with the help of the “progressive mob,” are being indoctrinated by the “left.” He tells us that hate is one of the tools that is being used to divide us. I ask: Who is spreading this hate? In reading this commentary I felt as if I was being drenched in hate, as well as deception and violence.
Mr. Markert’s opinion of the “left” is in itself judgmental. Did we not experience an insurrection of our beloved Capitol building? Did he realize that there was a major uprising of people who were lured to the Capitol by the former president in order to subvert our democracy? I say: I don’t understand why people are doing this.
Of course, the “far right” wants no part in investigating the origins of this uprising. I ask for people to reflect on the past vitriolic administration that was filled with disseminating misinformation, and which often ridiculed people. Perhaps the real “reality check” should be by the “far right” media. Of course, it could be easily acknowledged that the “far right” media is spreading misinformation.
There are so many tools being used by the “far right” to build fear in our country. Marxism. Socialism. Critical Race Theory. The 1619 Project. Rewriting history. These concepts are often used to build fear of the “left.” I would propose to you to consider that what people are actually doing is to work toward building the rightful awareness of social injustice. There are many people who see the “truth and reality” in front of them…..thus people are taking action.
We need to acknowledge the actual facts of what many people encountered in the building of this country. There was a great deal of agony and bloodshed that many groups of people experienced. For example: the assault on the American Indians and their sacred land, we need to remember and acknowledge the people who also suffered and were disregarded as human beings when they were placed into slavery, and we need to remember religious and cultural persecution.
Awareness and acknowledgment of confronting our past is what is being proposed while working together to build a better America. It has nothing to do with Marxism or socialism. It has to do with truthfulness and healing.
Astrid Willemsma is a resident of Frederick County.
(6) comments
Democrats have made a mockery of investigations. You really go overboard with the extreme rightest name calling. You need some diversity in your life. Make a friend with a conservative. Socialists/Communists have murdered over 60 million people. It is a doctrine that just doesn't work no matter how often it is tried. Conservatives don't have that kind of record. The Left is in bed with these murders and is trying to decrease diversity just when we need a real discussion of what is best for society. Too bad "Woke" doesn't mean being awake to reality.
I suggest you speak to a mental health professional. Some of us follow real truth verified by real facts. We don’t wallow in lies and conspiracies. Why do you?
Thank you, Astrid. Republicans in the Congress and Senate voted against any investigation of the January 6th insurrection to deflect what will be blame against the former president at whose feet they grovel.
The Democrats do not foster hate nor racism. The Republicans continue down a path of supporting a corrupt former president who grifts his followers for money and keep them in a frenzy of lies and conspiracies to gain the attention he so desperately craves. It will be difficult for Republicans to support studying racism of the past when they support it now through legislation to suppress the vote of minorities so they can steal elections they can’t honestly win. Whitewashing seems to be a Republican pastime.
Markert was the mob. I don’t need to remind anyone that it was he and others like him who attacked our Capital with intent to overturn a fair, safe, and secure election. And, no, tourists don’t break down doors and windows, beat police officers, defecate on the floor, and threaten to murder the Vice President.
Nope, Democrats are not the fear mongers here. All Mr. Markert has to do is look in a mirror. He is the mob he fears.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
