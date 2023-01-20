MICHAEL SIRAGUSE
Dear Congressman Ben Cline,
We will reach the USA’s debt limit this week. For those that do not know, the debt limit (or the debt ceiling), is the statutory amount that the U.S. federal government can hold as debt. Basically, it is the limit on the money we have borrowed or owe our creditors. It is about $31.4 trillion now, representing the accumulation of 235-plus years of budget deficits and borrowing. Importantly, the debt limit has been modified over 100 times since World War II. It is an artificial construct with harmful real-world implications.
Think of it like our nation’s credit card limit. When we reach the max, we can no longer borrow money to pay our daily or monthly obligations as a nation. Given the uneven tax revenue collection, the federal government has to rely on borrowing money in order to meet the financial obligations of the nation. While the debt limit does not authorize new spending or revenue collection, it does set an artificial cap on our spending, regardless of what Congress and the president can agree on through budgets and supplemental spending plans.
The debt limit was created by Congress to try to ensure that recent revenue projections and expenditures meets with Congressional approval. Think of it as a part of Congress’s power of the purse as established by the Constitution. But therein lies the rub, to quote Hamlet. The debt ceiling is artificial, a critical piece of financial arcana that is not needed nor required by the Constitution. It is a tool of misplaced financial management. And it needs to be stricken from our laws.
Importantly, we always pay our creditors, and the interest on the debt is usually the first bill we pay every month. To not be able to do so would have grievous consequences to both the American and world economies. Even the hint of a debt ceiling default back in 2011 led to the only American credit rating downgrade in history. As recently as 2021, Congress passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling, averting a financial crisis. We stand on another financial precipice now.
Maybe it served a purpose when it was created, but given the massive size of America, and the massive amount of what we expect the federal government to do, the debt ceiling no longer has a place in a functioning society. It is a tool of financial brinksmanship, nothing more. Every time we come close to it, we threaten the full faith and credit of the United States. We jeopardize our future ability to borrow money, and we make ourselves a mockery in the international community that we have these self-inflicted financial wounds.
So, here is what I propose: get rid of the debt ceiling. Remove the statutory requirement. Instead, Congress and the White House should focus on real budgetary action every year. Negotiate spending, negotiate revenue, and get a budget done. Then face the voters. Stop the financial shenanigans.
