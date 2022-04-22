JAMES T. HOLLAND
Teri Merrill will be very surprised to learn that I agree with much of what she said in her April 20 Open Forum, “America is not a Socialist country.” I agree that America is not a Socialist country, and most Americans don’t seek that model of government.
She misunderstood my April 14 Open Form remarks being concerned that America is heading in the wrong direction … a concern that an overwhelming majority of Americans share. I agree with Teri that most Americans want more bipartisanship in our federal and state legislatures to tackle issues like border security, climate change, drug abuse, immigration reform, and many more. In fact, we Americans can solve any issue if we are united.
I said that the Socialists have effective control of the Democratic Party and have measurable influence in a significant number of entities that support socialist goals. I listed a series of negative events that are a direct result of socialist policies. She chose not to comment on these.
She mentions Social Security and Medicare as examples of good social programs. I agree. However, over time socialism has threatened to severely damage both vitally important programs. Originally these programs were financially sound until corrupt politicians confiscated all the funds meant for retirees and spent all the money on other poorly funded government priorities.
Now, both Social Security and Medicare are effectively bankrupt because they don’t include the trillions of dollars of unfunded future liabilities. This is an example of the damage socialism can do. Socialism is the greatest threat to America’s freedom and future. It’s the most evil, deceptive ideology we face because it gradually invades government social programs with promises pretending to do good, but it bankrupts everything it touches.
The latest example of socialism on steroids is the push to forgive student debt. It is a vote-buying scheme that provides an unearned benefit to a select group of potential voters that others will pay for. It ignores the government’s out of control deficits and debt. Political corruption like this is meant to keep socialists in power.
Finally, Teri’s attempt to frighten readers about Republican policies such as voter ID requirements, and banning books that are inappropriate for small children, etc. will not stand up to truth. Every one of her warnings is misleading and fails to mention the complete story. It’s like calling abortion a “woman’s health issue” or describing an unborn baby as a “fetus.”
America is finally waking up to the danger caused by socialist policies.
James T. Holland is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.