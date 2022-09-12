For the past 15 years that I have been a lawyer in this area, I have watched and admired Tim Coyne’s dedication to the practice of law. Very early in my own criminal defense practice, Tim offered to help me as I sat anxiously in the hallway outside a courtroom in the Winchester/Frederick Joint Judicial Center, pouring over my code book while I awaited a hearing. This would have been the first time I appeared in court without my mentor, and I wanted to be sure I was prepared. Tim surely recognized the posture of a young attorney fretting over a court appearance, and so he sat with me for a few minutes, offered me some advice, and assured me I was prepared. He did not have to help me that day. I was not a lawyer in his office, the client I was representing was not also one of his, and he had no stake in the case. But I was grateful for his unexpected (yet welcomed) assistance.
After working in the same field as Tim for 15 years, however, it is now no surprise to me that he offered his encouragement that day. The memory of him helping a new lawyer is consistent with how I — and I would venture to say the rest of the local bar associations — have come to know Tim: He is generous with his time and his vast knowledge of the law.
Tim Coyne has done much for the citizens of this community and has contributed to a fair system of justice in Clarke County. Throughout his legal career, he has seen so many types of cases, defenses, and theories that have made his experience as an attorney invaluable to his clients. Although Tim and I have not always agreed on our cases in Clarke County, he has always handled his matters with civility and professionalism.
It has been a pleasure to work with Tim. I thank him for his service representing indigent defendants in Clarke County and beyond, and I wish him well in his new position at the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission.
Anne M. Williams is Clarke County's commonwealth's attorney.
