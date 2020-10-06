CAROL GRABOWSKI
So many people seem to have an unrelenting hatred for Donald Trump. I get that. Mr. Trump seems to be a less than perfect person. He appears to be narcissistic, prideful, highly opinionated with an inflated sense of his own self worth. Not a pretty picture.
In spite of these shortcomings, he left a seemingly perfect life lived among an embarrassment of riches to take on the role of leader of the free world without a backward glance. For his efforts he has been relentlessly maligned, personally attacked, physically threatened and called every form of evil thing imaginable.
Nevertheless, he has built our economy to be the best in the world, restored our military, lifted Black Americans out of the abject poverty that they have been living in for decades, provided permanent funding to historically Black colleges and universities, strengthened our southern border and deported tens of thousands of gang members who were in this country illegally.
Mr. Trump has initiated criminal justice reform to benefit those who have been unjustly incarcerated. He improved employment opportunities for women, Blacks and minorities. He has restored America’s reputation on the world stage and brokered peace agreements in the Mideast with factions who have been sworn enemies for centuries. He restored our embassy to Jerusalem — something which was often promised by politicians but never done. He has reduced taxes and removed strangling regulations which hamper the development of business.
Mr. Trump supports vigorously our law enforcement and our military. He has attempted to lead us through a pandemic — relying on the advice of his scientific and health experts which were frequently at odds with one another — all while trying to keep frominstilling more panic and fear in an already anxious populace. None of us embrace the loss of even one life to COVID or to over-policing. Interesting to me, however, that we have no problem overlooking the death of 61 million unborn babies.
I read my Bible. Not as often as I should probably but often enough to know that God has used many less than perfect people in both the Old and New Testaments to accomplish His perfect will. I find it comforting to know that even today, God will take a perfectly imperfect man and use him to do some good things. Being available to be used is the first step in enabling God to work His will for our lives.
Election Day is November 3rd. Please vote. And when you vote, please consider who might allow himself to be used productively to continue to move our country forward....a highly imperfect man who made and kept promises over 4 years or his opponent, who had 47 years to accomplish what I have listed above but seems not to have been able to do so.
(14) comments
I think spock is getting very nervous that the President might win this November just like 2016. Calm down, eat a cookie and go sit in your quite room and pet your stuffed unicorn.
Trump the Narcissist has his dream job. All eyes are on him. His every whim is catered to. His perception of himself as The Most Important Man on the Planet is confirmed by the adulation of the crowd and the bleating of sycophants in the Republican leadership. He cares only for himself. And he is a failure. And "god" chose him? How very Jim Jonesy of you. Enjoy the North Korea experience he's creating.
the only true line is that tRump is "a highly imperfect man". tRump is a bigot and confessed sexual predator and denier of science which has contributed to the death of 211,000 Americans and counting
Excellent forum, Ms. Grabowski.
Wow! Clearly a raving cultist worshiping at the altar of Trump, amiright? [lol]
Excellent letter that provides a balanced reasoning as to why people vote Trump. Anyone else "shocked" that the Left is incapable of "getting it"? [rolleyes]
far too many lies to address in the above "opinion".
less than perfect? I should say. Lol tRump is a disaster of a human being. who makes fun of a person with a physical disability or cages babies seperating them from their families some permanently.. a monster.
You're a liar!
Yes, just call her LesLIE!
[lol][lol][lol] "cages babies"? Translation: Don't bother me at all that Obama did it, but Trump? HOW DARE HE!!! Amiright? Also, why do you support parents dragging their kids through the desert to come to this hellish, racist country?
Good to have ya back, Les!
interesting how you "closet" poster get so excited hen you think you know the name of a poster. anyone who tinks tRump is more than a has been reality tv personality is as ignorant and vile as tRump. the idiot went back to 1600 penn ave to infect even more hapless soul around him. is your racism/bigotry worth 211,000 dead and counting. New poll Biden 57% .. tRump 41%.. maybe the nightmare that is tRump will end in a matter of weeks.
She still can't capitalize Trump's name properly and she spouts the same silly tropes over and over. Come out the closet LesLIE!
Wow, those rosy glasses have quite a glare to them. I guess you didn't get the memo about his taxes and business failings.
everything tRump says about tRump is yet more lies. tRump is literally broke financially and this president things is just his latest scam. the tRumps are and have always been grifters looking for an easy mark. they found those easy marks in their cult members, like the author of this opinion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.