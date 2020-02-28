Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson’s decision not to seek a second term in the coming May 5 town election was nicely explained by reporter Mickey Powell’s February 19 story as her wanting to see more of relatives abroad in Switzerland, but push-back from fellow longtime Council member Harry “Jay” Arnold who she defeated for mayor in 2016 was obviously a very real factor as well.
Jay Arnold is running for mayor again, and was focus of a disputed now-ended State Police inquiry over town procurement of servicing and maintenance of police and public works vehicles at his own Berryville Auto Parts garage, for which he obtained a sealed-bid town contract as public employee in 2017 before the last election.
The inquiry commenced by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on May 29 last year resulted in filed malfeasance charges that were ultimately dropped without prosecution on November 21, 2019, in Clarke County’s General District Court. But Mayor Dickinson continued her own inquiry of possible conflict-of-interest by Mr. Arnold behind the scenes, which caused internal strife among town workers and popped-up in various factual news stories published by The Winchester Star.
Despite the discord, thanks should go to Mayor Pat for having the courage to stand firm as things got difficult, without remorse, because her own strong background in the corporate world gave her genuine widespread knowledge of government procurement matters that she has valiantly used to improve things as mayor of Berryville.
The dilemma now facing Council is to come to grips with this morale-harmful situation in a positive and harmonious way so that everyone can move on with respect and dignity towards unity in the interests of the whole community. This can be done.
We have a wonderful chairman of Council’s financial and budget committee in Ward 3 member Erecka Gibson, who seeks re-election and in a January 28 published article in this newspaper was quoted as enjoying “a tremendous amount of support from my constituents.” Councilor Gibson has been finance director at George Washington University for many years and is well-liked throughout the town.
We also have a fine town treasurer/assistant town manager, Greg Jacobs, tasked with financial management and audits, who is on top of this difficult procurement matter and could oversee a needed improvement which is to affirm without doubt longstanding state-level policy limiting town-paid officials from business-related personal benefit from town procurement of goods and services limited only to $5,000 per year in value.
Councilor Arnold’s sealed-bid contract obtained from Clarke County on May 23, 2017, gave him an exception to the $5,000 limit and permitted him five times that total business income from town and county agencies, up to $25,000 per year regardless of two intervening municipal elections.
It is this writer’s belief that Council should take up this matter publicly and fully discuss in committee work sessions and regular Council meeting the pros and cons, with final record-vote to determine whether Jay Arnold’s present contract will be relinquished or amended with regard to his added $20,000 procurement exception as he seeks to succeed Mayor Dickinson a year before his own current position as elected Recorder/vice-mayor has expired.
(3) comments
George, the matter did not commence with the Attorney General. It commenced because someone wanted to go after Jay. Thats how it started. The AG did not initiate anything.
Put down the bottle, George. No evil conspiracy except from mayor Pat.
Seems to me that unity will come on May 5th.
