We should all be concerned. Women, and the future of this country, are in jeopardy. Women’s rights are being attacked in the largest scale political assault in the history of the United States.
Our constitution begins with the promise of justice, domestic tranquility, general welfare, and liberty. All of these promises are about to be broken for half of the country.
In 1920, women received the right to vote. In 1973, women were given autonomy over our own bodies. Though it has been slow, we have seen women’s rights progress and this country grow. With these rights, our country has prospered. Without this progress, women wouldn’t make up 60% of US college students and more than half the U.S. workforce.
Women are needed by this country. That means women’s rights are just as needed. This assault on our rights cannot be ignored. It will not only harm women, but it will also be a devastating blow to the progress of this country and our future. This is regression. We are taking steps away from gender equality and everyone will suffer because of it.
This dangerous act also shows our children that the genders are not equal. No one has the right to dictate a person’s life, future, and physical anatomy. Doing so based on gender would mean our constitution is written for men, and only for men.
We cannot ever stop protecting a woman’s right to choose. If the courts want to start a war on women, they must except that people will fight back. We can be a fighter for justice or a silent bystander hiding in the shadow of the patriarchy. This act is about control and power. Do not sit idly by and allow this destructive relapse to destroy this country.
Personal choices are just that — personal. Each individual should be able to make their own decisions on their bodies. No one wants that choice to be taken from them. No one should be allowed to make that choice for anyone else. We are all equal, and we need to be treated as such.
Denying rights to some is a threat to the rights of us all. Equality is equality. Any denial of that is an offense to everything our country stands for.
Abortion is not a dirty word. It’s not a shameful act. It’s medical care and bodily independence; it is a basic human dignity. What is shameful is the sexist and cruel denial of rights to women in this country. This is not just a woman’s issue; this is a human issue. We need to stand up for ourselves, for our sisters, our mothers, our daughters and our country.
Danielle Stryker is a resident of Winchester.
