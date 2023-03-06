Congressman Ben Cline held a town hall meeting in Berryville this past Monday. Cline, being our newly re-districted congressman, has replaced our former Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton. He has already outshined her by holding town halls across the Northern Shenandoah, welcoming all constituents regardless of party preference to hear issues important to our community.
During the town hall, Congressman Cline showed his strong support for conservative values important to the Northern Shenandoah and Clarke County voters.
Cline expressed support for our 2nd Amendment rights ensuring our ability to protect our homes and families. Cline showed support for fiscal responsibility in his efforts to force accountability on the endless Ukrainian war funding. Cline promoted sensible immigration policies to secure our national borders. Cline also spoke about real election integrity measures to ensure all Americans trust our election process. And Cline rightly called for a return to America's energy independence that President Trump created, and that President Biden has destroyed in two short years.
One of my Clarke County neighbors recently wrote to The Winchester Star, declaring Congressman Cline’s support for conservative values and protection of our Clarke County families' freedoms dangerous to our democracy. Perhaps the writer, Mr. Tony Reynolds, prefers the policies that have created out of control inflation, the largest tax increase and spending increase in recent memory. Perhaps Mr. Reynolds supports the Democratic immigration policies that have created an open border, the largest influx of illegal immigrants in U.S. history, and the tidal wave of illegal drugs like deadly fentanyl destroying families throughout the Commonwealth.
The most surprising charge from Mr. Reynolds was the accusation that Congressman Cline was lying and being dishonest as he held a town hall to listen to constituents regardless of party affiliation. This coming from a supporter of President Biden, who polls have shown to be the least trusted president in generations.
Ironically, Congressman Cline held this town hall to hear from all his constituents in Clarke County and would support Mr. Reynolds' right to express views and opposition.
I strongly support the positive, pro-family, conservative values that Cline so passionately supports. And Mr. Reynolds is free to promote the failed policies of the current president and the Democratic Party.
Mark Tate is the Clarke County Republican Committee's chairman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.