I Woke This Morning With My Heavenly Father.
I Found His Strength, and Love,
In the Lighting of an Advent Wreath.
His Effect Upon Me
Is like an Explosion
On the End of a Match When Struck;
And I Am the Candle.
He Reaches Out to Me,
and With One Quick Brush of His Hand,
I Start to Glow,
and My Darkness Fades.
I Begin to Melt,
and Suddenly I Don’t Feel Quite as Tall
as I Was;
But Now, the Course is Lit; and I Can See the Horizon More Clearly.
There is Now a Softness About Me,
and I Am Warm;
and I Feel Radiant.
The Fire in My Heart Reaches and Points to the Heavens;
and Perhaps the Way is Lit for Another.
My Flame is Still Confined.
The Tears Leave Their Trail on Me.
Then Comes a Breath of His Grace;
and, with a Sudden Flicker,
the Smoke of My Life
Floats Freely to Heaven
and Disappears With a Holy Scent.
I was inspired to write this when the Gospel of Christ, through the gift of the Holy Spirit, became the most powerful authority in my heart and in my life; that God sacrificed his Son Jesus for my salvation and that my sins would be thereby forgiven, if I confessed them in prayer to Him. And also that as a child of God, I may look forward at my death to an eternal life of glory in Christ’s kingdom.
