All you Catholics should know the story of St. Maximilian Kolbe, the Polish priest. He is credited with taking the place of a prisoner condemned to die in Auschwitz, a concentration camp in World War II. But I bet you didn't know he was also a (very) minor prophet.
In the 1920s and 30s he had quite a unique ministry involving a printing press. Together with hundreds of other friars he printed Catholic literature that was widely distributed. At one point the circulation reached one million. Kolbe was then inspired to go and begin a similar work in Japan, of all places.
It took two months to get there, by train and by boat. When he and the other friars arrived, they located some of the very few Japanese Catholics who warmly welcomed them. It required superhuman labor and several miracles, but within a month a printing press was up and running. Again, the literature focused on Catholic doctrine, but this time in Japanese. The residents read it with varying levels of interest, resulting in some converts. The next logical step was a monastery.
The friars went up and down the rolling hills of Nagasaki, searching. Kolbe, by the way, was doing this and a lot more with only one functioning lung. The other was being decimated by tuberculosis. They found a suitable spot, nice view of the city and all that. But Kolbe spoke up.
"Not here," he said (paraphrasing). "Someday a fireball is going to come out of the sky and destroy everything."
A fireball? What insanity was this, and from a priest? But Kolbe had truly seen something, and it was horrific. This was a good 10 years before the Manhattan Project was a twinkle in Oppenheimer's eye. They ended up building the monastery on the other side of a mountain. Kolbe stayed there some years, then returned to Poland on orders from his superiors. He was in Warsaw when the Nazi tanks rolled across the border, unopposed.
In Auschwitz he gave away the last thing he had, which was his life. And it was no easy death, oh, no. First, they starved him for about two weeks. Then they poisoned him. His heroic suffering ended on Aug. 14, 1941.
Almost exactly four years later his prophecy was fulfilled; the fireball did indeed fall from the sky. The bomb called Fat Man leveled much of Nagasaki and killed between 40,000 and 70,000 people. Kolbe's monastery, shielded by the mountain, remained largely intact, save for a few broken windows.
By this time Kolbe was before the throne, giving endless praise to God, with a brand-new pair of lungs. Who knows? Perhaps he stopped for a moment, looked down and smiled.
