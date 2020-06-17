On Jan. 5, 1863, only five days after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Union Gen. Robert Milroy while standing on Virginia soil issued his own Proclamation titled “Freedom to Slaves!” and it was under his command that the “first” slaves in America were set free.
While “Juneteenth” commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States when Union Gen. Granger stood on Texas soil and informed everyone that all slaves were free — “Jan. 5, 1863” commemorates the date when Robert Milroy the “First Union General” stood on Virginia soil and informed everyone that all slaves were set free.
Frederick County has a legacy that no other community in America can celebrate. It is here in Stephenson and Winchester where the first Southern slaves were freed in response to the Emancipation Proclamation of President Abraham Lincoln. It is a legacy for which all Virginians as well as the citizens of Frederick County can be proud.
The man most responsible for actively freeing those first 5,000 slaves was Milroy. A man who felt so strongly about abolishing slavery that even after the Confederate government placed a $100,000 bounty for his capture, he remained focused on setting the slaves free. A man guided by his Christian faith and belief that God had chosen him as an instrument to eradicate slavery, Milroy cared little about what might happen to him. Without a doubt, General Milroy was willing to lay down his life for those who had for so long cried out to the Lord to be set free from the inhumane bonds of slavery. And, in that, few were his equal.
Given these troubling times, as a resident of Virginia I believe that it is important to honor those who acted bravely (especially in the face of strong opposition) to develop our nation’s honorable identity and ensure every following generation realizes the importance of remembering the things which helped shape our national union.
In his zeal and passion to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation — General Milroy sent his men from plantation to plantation throughout Frederick County to ensure that every slave knew that they were “free.” It was by these means — going from plantation to plantation and posting his own Proclamation “Freedom to Slaves” that Milroy ensured the freeing of all enslaved Virginians throughout Frederick County.
Milroy’s zeal to free the slaves was not just limited to Frederick County. Milroy ensured the safety of all the runaway slaves from neighboring counties that made their way to Frederick County. And, under Milroy’s watchful eye, during his six month occupation, more than 5,000 African Americans were able to rise up from the dust and remove the chains of slavery from their necks that had for so long bound them and depart from the Shenandoah Valley as free men and women — many of whom departed the Shenandoah Valley via the train at Stephenson’s Depot singing songs of freedom and religious hymns.
I would hope that the citizens of Virginia, especially those living in Frederick County, would want to highlight such an honorable history that no other county or community in America can claim!
