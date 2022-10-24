In response to Robin Lynch's Oct. 19 Open Forum, "How Trilogy at Lake Frederick contributes to community," I can understand your frustration over the seemingly unwelcome perception you indicate you and your fellow residents of Lake Frederick receive.
I see from your writing that you consider yourselves good stewards of the community and anyone can certainly appreciate that, but maybe you should ask yourself: Why do people feel this way towards you and your fellow residents? Do you think that the "elitist snobs" title is derived from the editorials that some residents write implying that those who don't conform to their way of thinking are unpatriotic, anti-democracy, vile and stupid?
I would be curious to know where did everyone migrate from and why? I hear that a fair number of residents are from Fairfax and inner areas of metro D.C., but that is just that, hearsay. I would again ask why? Perhaps for the same reasons we left metro D.C. years ago. To escape the crime and congestion, and offer our children a better way of life. At that time we moved to an even smaller town, Bridgewater, Va., before coming to Winchester. When we arrived we didn't bring with us the customs or attitudes of metro D.C. Why, because if the communities we were leaving were working so well, why would we want to leave? Perhaps ask yourself the same question.
When we arrived, we welcomed the differences that made the area the safe place to raise a family that we longed for. We quickly realized that it was us who needed to conform, not them. We made lasting friendships for ourselves and our children. We and they never tried to push our ideals politically or otherwise on one another. We lived in harmony, and inclusivity wasn't a word that was tossed around like a shiny penny, it was a way of life.
To sum it up, if where you migrated from was Utopia, why would you leave? And if you're trying to achieve Utopia in Lake Frederick, or for that matter anywhere, maybe it's you that needs to conform, not everyone else. If you want true inclusivity, then you need to put the blinders on and stop telling others what choices make and how to think and vote.
Food for thought: Perhaps it's your opinions that aren't welcome, not your residents.
Melinda Miller is a resident of Winchester.
