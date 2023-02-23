Mr. Joe Crane has released a statement regarding what may or may not have been said at the firehouse primary in Gainesboro on February 7, 2023. Rani Ludwig's comment was meant to be condescending either way, in my opinion. Either she disrespected a Special Forces Army Sergeant, or she disrespected the head of the Frederick County Republican Committee (FCRC). This is the same committee she and her husband left to apparently start the Frederick County Conservative Committee (FCCC). However, when Josh Ludwig decided to run for chairman of the Board of Supervisors, where did he go running back to? Back to the FCRC! There is only one way to get that big "R" next to your name on the ballot.
Furthermore, it seems to me that Rani Ludwig had plenty of time and opportunity to clear up this "misunderstanding." The consultant she hired could have easily put this in his statement. Rani herself also could have cleared this up with her words to individuals or the press, though I am not sure who would believe what she conveyed to Mr. Crane or that her words were "Weber lost."
Mr. Joe Crane, you are truly a man of honor and a standup gentleman. I appreciate your service to this great country and your classy behavior in dealing with what can only be described, in my opinion, as blatant disrespect with either comment Rani Ludwig made.
As a longtime majority Republican voter there will definitely be some changes for me this election year. I am not now, nor would I ever tell anyone who to vote for, but I think Frederick County has had enough. Our families, our schools, our businesses, and our community are too important to be governed by adults who act like children. I will not vote for or support anyone who uses Rani Ludwig's help in any way, shape or form to run their campaign, and this includes her husband, Josh Ludwig. To me the writing on the wall is very clear that voters should consider voting for the Frederick First independents.
Jennifer Adams is a resident of Frederick County.
