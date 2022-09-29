A recent Open Forum presented a highly biased stand regarding gender dysphoria and reassignment, particularly aimed at the medical establishment. Having experienced this phenomenon, I feel compelled to offer a rebuttal.
Before 2010 there were but a handful of gender clinics nationwide, now there are dozens. In earlier years dysphoric patients were typically toddlers who insisted they did not match their natal biology; the trend has grown exponentially and shifted, especially toward teen and pre-teen girls. For therapists, families, and dysphoric patients alike the language is ambiguous and inaccurate: Natal males who claim they have become “women” are clearly lacking in the genetic, developmental, and organic character of natal females, do not menstruate, and can’t have pregnancies. But conversely, to express oneself sexually or make declaration based on one’s gender dominated emotional state is an inherent right of every human, be they straight, gay, or trans. Currently, Virginia law restricts transgender therapies to adults over 18. Most gender clinicians feel that patients have resolved and cemented their gender identities much earlier, certainly by age 16.
The efficacy of therapies, including medical and surgical reassignment, are by no means certain. As far back as 1979 Johns Hopkins psychiatrist Paul McHugh claimed “no objective advantage in terms of social rehabilitation” for transgendered patients. The comprehensive 2016 Center for Medicare/Medicaid National Coverage Determination concluded that evidence for improved outcome with reassignment surgery was inconclusive with conflicting and inconsistent results.
While causes of this phenomenon remain obscure, the risks of bad outcomes remain daunting. The Swedish Dhejne study — the most comprehensive study available even years after the 2016 CMS report — showed a 19-fold increase in suicide over a 30-year period, with psychotic hospitalizations and deaths from cardiac and malignancies more than doubled as well. More recent evidence has concluded that transgender affirmative therapies do indeed improve outcomes. Stanford University reports that a study of 27,257 transgendered citizens over seven years showed conclusively that therapy as early as age 14 improved patients psychologically and had dramatic reductions in suicidal ideation. In addition, participants who began hormones in early or late adolescence had lower odds of binge drinking and lifetime illicit drug use than those who began hormones in adulthood. According to author and pediatric psychiatrist Jack Turban, “For some transgender youth, their negative reactions to living in bodies that develop during puberty in ways that don’t match who they know themselves to be, can be very damaging.”
What will the future bring? Will the complex social and psychological catalysts of this disturbing phenomenon go the way of hula hoops and witch trials, sinking into an ignominious decline? Will new insights champion therapies to help people with gender dysphoria lead safer, more productive lives? Will hormone and surgical therapy become accepted parts of the transgender phenomenon or, like lobotomies, fade into obscurity with the passage of time? We can only hope and pray that society, including our doctors, will take a dispassionate and caring approach to these our patients, friends and family.
Charles Hagan is a resident of Frederick County.
