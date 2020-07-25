RICHARD BELL
In completing my eight years spent on the board of Winchester Public Schools9, I have realized that my experiences were as impactful on my being as my eight years on active duty in the military. You rely upon the skills and support of a small group of individuals with a common bond, and under optimal conditions, you work together as a unified team that is mission-focused. This, too, was my military experience.
Of course, the mission was different, and the diverse skills and backgrounds of our school board “team” was no fair comparison, and yet the similarities were remarkable. I will retain the connection with those I served with on the board from here on out, just as I do with my “Navy buddies” from decades ago. Connection and bonding with a purpose is the same, no matter the mission.
This connection and bonding were created through strong mutual respect for the diverse background and skill-sets of the board over my two terms as well as the manner of governance. That diversity created a beneficial check on the senior leadership of the division; whether a department head or division superintendent, every strong leader benefits in being held accountable to the mission and their performance. I have worked with four different superintendents during my tenure on the board, and I can assure the community that we have a most capable superintendent in place right now.
The lessons in leadership and governance were numerous. Focus on the position over the personality. Staff WILL transition; it is certainly one area with limited control. I also learned that budgets for such a large and complex organization could be challenging but not so much if aligned with a strong strategic plan. Just keep focused on the mission, and your priorities will present themselves.
I am very proud of the accomplishments of the division these past eight years:
• the construction of a new elementary school creating the extension of a major east-west corridor in the city
• the development of a successful dual language immersion program at the elementary level
• the implementation and expansion of our highly recognized preschool program
• the current development of the Innovation Center for career, technical and adult education
• and the planned redevelopment of the former Douglas School on North Kent Street for the division central administrative offices
These successes were borne through a sometimes challenging relationship with our city council. Many members of Council grasped the importance of public education in our community, while some did not. So now, I set my sights on my run for City Council for Ward One to continue to support our public education programs and build on their successes for the greater benefit of our community.
If my ideas resonate with you or you have thoughts you’d like to share, let’s chat. Connect with me on my website at https://www.friendsofrichardbell.com or find me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/voteforrichardbell.
Richard Bell is a Ward One candidate for City Council.
