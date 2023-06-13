Regarding the 37 indictments against former President Donald Trump, to follow are two quotes from very different perspectives:
1. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said, “Regardless of your party, this undermines faith in our judicial system at exactly the time when we should be working to restore that trust."
2. Former Vice President Mark Pence said, “No one is above the law.”
Obviously, Pence was far closer to the issue at hand than Youngkin. But while Pence and Youngkin have very different responses, they are only single voices among many differing perspectives.
Exactly what is it that keeps advocates for Trump continuing to support him? I would think that the fact that Trump, with his wealth and power, has so much more in his favor judicially would cause many to reconsider their devotion to Trump. Regardless of the case against Trump, I would think many, like Pence, would acknowledge that “no one is above the law.”
Of course, part of the problem is the lack of faith in our judicial system, which Trump regularly attacks (as Youngkin has just done). But I think all reasonable people should be concerned regarding the influence of wealth and power. Don’t we all want an honest judicial system where those of us who do not have wealth and power can have a fair trial? Are the wealthy and powerful exempt from the rule of law that most of us live by?
I voted for Youngkin and could not be more disappointed. I thought he was a man of character. I totally supported him in his advocacy of parents being involved in the content of what is taught to their children in our educational system. All parents should be very concerned about what our children are taught — it shapes their character. But I now see that Youngkin lacks the very character he promotes in our children — the character needed to be a great president of the United States. His attack on the judicial system of our country is purely political. He feels he needs to support Trump now so that later in his campaign, Trump, who commands a large audience, will likely support him, when Trump’s power wanes.
I have tried to understand the perspective of the Trump constituency in the context of the 37 indictments, but I just don’t get it. Please write editorials to help me understand. I am willing to be better educated. But please don’t write inane comments that this is the nefarious work of the Democrats. It just isn’t so. I am a Republican.
Andrew White is a resident of Winchester.
