On Tuesday, City Council will likely vote for a resolution against collective bargaining for city employees. After the years-long public safety crisis with our Fire and Rescue Department due to mismanagement, the high annual attrition rate of top-notch teachers from WPS, and statements made by some City Councilors in support of collective bargaining, the resolution is surprising. Worse though, the resolution is unnecessary and its wording about needing time to research a policy for the good of the city and city employees comes across as doublespeak.
Council is claiming that it does not want to “rush into adopting a collective bargaining resolution at this time.” In fact, the new Virginia Code § 40.1-57.2, passed April of 2020 and effective May 1, 2021, does NOT require the city to craft a resolution or ordinance for or against collective bargaining. If a group of employees were to petition the city, council has 120 days to decide whether it will recognize the group of employees for collective bargaining. A majority of employees from a department (e.g., Fire and Rescue, the Police or Public Works) would need to first decide among themselves that they want to pursue collective bargaining and then notify council. Council would then have four months to deliberate and decide if they want to authorize collective bargaining (that is four months added to the past fourteen months council has known the possible scenario might occur). Even if council denies a petition, it would at least have gained some insight into what department needs attention.
Collective bargaining may be new to Virginia, but that does not make it impossibly complicated. Virginia remains a right-to-work state, bars public employees from striking, and lacks a state-level labor relations board, but the state intentionally crafted the law to be flexible for localities to decide their own paths. Northern states offer plenty of models for collective bargaining, but there are five states with labor laws more similar to ours: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana and Utah. Models range from Meet and Confer arrangements that produce Memoranda of Understanding all the way to legally binding contracts. These model ordinances are easily accessible online. Council could also decide what topics are on the table for discussion, even limiting salary negotiations while focusing on working conditions, which is more realistic for Winchester. Looking toward the future, forget about “over the mountain”; our tax base will keep our salaries from competing with those of Frederick County. We will need to distinguish Winchester as a better place to work.
A resolution against collective bargaining now is not an example of prudence. It merely puts off dealing with problems until later. Also, no councilor can claim to support collective bargaining now or sometime in the future if they vote for this current proposal. Ultimately, this proposal sends the message that council does not prioritize retaining qualified staff, ensuring effective public services, or, consequently, serving the residents who pay for and rely on city employees.
Wil Cather is a resident of Winchester.
